'Star Trek: Prodigy' hits Paramount+ October 28th

Today marks 55 years since Star Trek debuted on TV way back in 1966, so Paramount+ threw a huge party to celebrate, as well as to reveal a few tidbits about new shows and upcoming seasons. First up was the Nickelodeon Studios cartoon, Prodigy. We got our first full trailer, along with the date it will hit the streaming service next month.

The show is about a bunch of wayward teens who find an abandoned Starfleet vessel, the USS Protostar, hidden underground on a distant planet. They don't know how it got there or what to do with it, but luckily a hologram of Voyager's erstwhile captain is there to guide them.

Voice actors include Dee Bradley Baker and John Noble, as well as the return of Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway. You can watch the Star Trek Day event live on YouTube, while you'll need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch Prodigy when it drops later this fall.