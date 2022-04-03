U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +41.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    -0.0040 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6100
    +0.9220 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,460.40
    +178.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.53 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.42 (-0.56%)
     
The latest ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ trailer promises a return to form

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
ViacomCBS

A little more than a month before its May 5th premiere, Paramount+ has shared a new trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For those who have become weary of the franchise’s more dark tone during the Alex Kurtzman era, Strange New Worlds looks like a return to the relentless optimism and romanticism put forward by creator Gene Roddenberry. “I love this job,” Pike whispers to Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, followed by a brief montage of some of the adventures the crew of the Enterprise will find itself in season one of the series.

Set about a decade before The Original Series, Strange New Worlds features a handful of future Star Trek greats before their career-defining stint on the Enterprise, with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck reprising their respective roles as Pike, Spock and Number One from Star Trek: Discovery season two. To that cast, the series adds the likes of Celia Rose, portraying a young Nyota Uhura, and a few newcomers that we haven’t seen before.

In the US, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

