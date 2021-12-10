U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,674.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,775.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,186.25
    +37.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.50
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.93
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +1.68 (+8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3228
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,461.88
    -1,235.88 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.82
    -51.13 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,609.84
    -115.63 (-0.40%)
     
'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.

Star Wars: Eclipse does not currently have a release date.

