U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.07
    +18.89 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.95
    +150.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,064.26
    +13.23 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.69
    -18.47 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.77
    +0.91 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    +0.0290 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9150
    +0.3180 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,683.89
    -2,296.81 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,252.25
    -22.88 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update arrives this summer

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you haven't yet played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or you're thinking about diving back in, it might not be a bad idea to hold off if you've managed to score a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S. An upgraded version of the game is coming to those platforms this summer.

It will be free for those who've bought Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One. According to the Star Wars website, the current-gen versions will have "a number of technical improvements," but the announcement didn't include specific details. An update that publisher EA released in January boosted the game's framerate to 60 fps and improved resolution on all three consoles via backward compatibility. 

To celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th, a bunch of Star Wars games are on sale, including Fallen Order. Until May 12th, you can grab it for 70 percent off on PlayStation and Xbox now ahead of the upgrade. The discount also applies to the Steam and Origin versions. Other Star Wars games you can scoop up for less than usual right now include Battlefront II (75 percent off), the mobile versions of Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel (50 percent off), Vader Immortal (half off on PSVR) and a bundle of Star Wars experiences on Oculus.

Recommended Stories