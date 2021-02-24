'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' debuts on Disney+ on May 4th

Alongside a slew of other Disney+ premiere dates, including one for Marvel's Loki show, Disney has revealed when you'll get to check out Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The first episode of the animated series will arrive on Star Wars Day, May the 4th. You'll be able to watch the second episode three days later. Subsequent episodes will drop on Fridays.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/54drrMFNKK — Star Wars (@starwars) February 24, 2021

The show follows a group of elite clones called the Bad Batch, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Each of the clones has "a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew," according to Disney.

Along with Loki and The Bad Batch, Disney announced release dates for several other projects. Monsters at Work, the Monsters, Inc. sequel series, will premiere on Disney+ on July 2nd. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuts on March 26th and a Turner & Hooch show starts on July 16th.

The Bad Batch release date is not the only Star Wars news that was announced on Wednesday. It emerged that Star Wars: Republic Commando, widely considered one of the best Star Wars games, will land on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in April — 16 years after it debuted on Xbox and PC.