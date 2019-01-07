Starboard Builds Dollar Tree Stake, Urges Sale of Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Activist fund Starboard Value has built a position in Dollar Tree Inc. and is urging the company to explore ways to unlock value, including selling its Family Dollar business.

The New York hedge fund, which owns 1.7 percent of Dollar Tree, said Monday it has nominated seven potential directors for the company’s 12-member board. Starboard is also urging Dollar Tree to explore charging as much as $2 for its products due to rising production costs.

“Looking forward, continuing global trade tensions and potential increases to tariffs will present additional headwinds for Dollar Tree,” Starboard Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smith wrote in a letter to Dollar Tree’s board.

Smith said he believes Dollar Tree could be worth $150 per share or more if it executes on its proposed changes.

Dollar Tree shares rose more than 2 percent to $92.89 at the close Friday in New York, giving the company a market value of about $22 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Starboard’s push for changes Sunday, citing unidentified people.

