STARBOARD DELIVERS OPEN LETTER TO HUNTSMAN STOCKHOLDERS

Highlights Company's History of Failed Operational Execution, Long-Term Share Price Underperformance, Missed Promises, Poor Governance and Compensation Practices, and Problematic ESG Practices

Urges Stockholders Not to Be Fooled by Huntsman's Latest Round of Investor Day Promises

Believes Company's Ill-Planned and Reactive Board Refreshment Process and Recent Attempts to Disenfranchise Stockholders Underscores the Need for New Independent Board Members

Urges Stockholders to Demand Accountability and Operational Excellence by Voting FOR Starboard's Slate of Highly-Qualified and Experienced Nominees on Starboard's BLUE Proxy Card TODAY

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) ("Huntsman" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 8.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered an open letter to Huntsman stockholders detailing why the election of Starboard's slate of four highly-qualified and experienced nominees at the Company's upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is critical to drive accountability and demand operational excellence at Huntsman.

The full text of Starboard's open letter to Huntsman stockholders can be viewed at the following link:

https://shareholdersforhuntsman.com/shareholder-materials/letter-3-3-22/

About Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard seeks to invest in deeply undervalued companies and actively engage with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all stockholders.

Investor contacts:

Gavin Molinelli, (212) 201-4828

Patrick Sullivan, (212) 845-7947

www.starboardvalue.com

Story continues

Okapi Partners

Bruce H. Goldfarb/Patrick McHugh

(212) 297-0720

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starboard-delivers-open-letter-to-huntsman-stockholders-301495807.html

SOURCE Starboard Value LP