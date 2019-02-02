Starboard Value Is Said to Take Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Bloomberg) -- Starboard Value has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb, the pharmaceutical giant that agreed to acquire Celgene Corp. in a record $74 billion deal last month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The size of the stake and any plans that Jeff Smith’s activist hedge fund might have for its investment in the $81 billion drugmaker couldn’t immediately be learned.

A representative for New York-based Bristol said the company had no immediate comment. A representative for Starboard didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Purchasing Celgene will give Bristol control of one of the most successful cancer drugs of recent years, the top-selling blood-cancer therapy Revlimid, which costs more than $100,000 a year. Bristol shares fell 14 percent on Jan. 3 when the deal -- which valued Celgene’s stock at a 54 percent premium to its previous closing price -- was announced.

