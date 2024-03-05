Starbucks Activists Withdraw Three Candidates for Board Seats

(Bloomberg) -- An activist group seeking changes at Starbucks Corp. has withdrawn a slate of candidates for the coffee giant’s board after proxy advisers sided with the company, according to people familiar with the effort.

SOC Investment Group, which advises union pension funds, withdrew the three candidates it had proposed in a high-profile campaign to add employee representation to the board, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

A representative for SOC declined to comment Tuesday. Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. last week both counseled Starbucks investors to support the company’s board slate, with Glass Lewis saying Starbucks had “made positive strides to improve its partner relations.”

ISS said that while the company’s initial response to unionization efforts “translated into reputational damage,” SOC has “failed to establish a material link between these matters and underperformance, undermining its request for over a quarter of the board’s seats.”

The board challenge by SOC followed a two-year standoff between Starbucks and the union representing about 400 US stores. Tensions eased last week after the two parties agreed to start talks about how to achieve collective-bargaining agreements and provide a fair process for organizing.

The shareholder group in November put forward three proposed members of the Starbucks board, saying the company had gone to “historic lengths” to counter employees’ organizing efforts.

Reuters reported the candidate withdrawals earlier Tuesday.

--With assistance from Daniela Sirtori-Cortina.

