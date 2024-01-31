Starbucks adds romance to the menu: See the 2 new drinks available for Valentine's Day

If your special someone is a coffee fanatic, you're in luck.

Starbucks has two new Valentine's Day-themed drinks now available to order in the Starbucks app. The drinks highlight flavors commonly associated with love and romance: chocolate and strawberries.

The coffee chain also announced Tuesday that its line of olive oil-infused drinks, which first debuted in Italy in February 2023, is available in stores across the U.S. as of Jan. 30. The Oleato beverages, inspired by a trip founder Howard Schultz took to Sicily, are made using Starbucks brand coffee and extra virgin olive oil provided by brand Partanna.

Starbucks Valentine's Day drinks, drinkware

The two new drinks to get you into the spirit of Valentine's Day are:

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Créme Frappuccino: Features a blend of ice, milk, strawberry puree and java chips, layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and topped with whipped creme.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew: Features hazelnut syrup topped with chocolate cream cold foam and a chocolate cookie crumble topping.

The coffee chain also has a new collection of Valentine's Day drinkware, now available for a limited time. This year's line includes cold cups, mugs, tumblers and more, available with hearts and floral designs on them.

Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut.

Starbucks Oleato drinks

Here's the collection of new Oleato drinks Starbucks is offering:

Oleato Golden Foam: Like other cold foam options, the Oleato Golden Foam can be added to other cold drinks for a custom treat. Made with vanilla sweet cream, the cold foam is also infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut: This cold shaken drink comes with blonde espresso, toffee nut flavoring and oat milk, topped with Oleato Golden Foam.

Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk: Served hot or cold, this drink is made with a blonde espresso roast, oat milk and an infusion of Partanna extra virgin olive oil. You can also ask for a shot of olive oil directly in your drink.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks Valentine's Day menu: See new drinks now available