U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.90
    +59.71 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,795.84
    +399.67 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,636.10
    +287.35 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.52
    +18.07 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -2.90 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    +0.0240 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0110
    +0.8590 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,411.40
    +107.68 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.78
    +13.05 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Starbucks CFO 'encouraged' by over-delivery of expectations, consumer behavior shift

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBUX
    Watchlist

As inflation takes a toll on Americans' wallets, coffee lovers don't seem to be pulling back on their Venti iced cold brew with extra cold foam and two pumps of brown sugar syrup. It's quite the "opposite," according to Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri.

"What we saw this quarter is the highest number of customer counts that we've ever seen, and the highest average weekly sales that we've ever seen," Ruggeri told Yahoo Finance Live.

Starbucks' fiscal third-quarter report surpassed expectations, with consolidated net revenues spiking 9% to a quarterly record of $8.2 billion.

"That means ... more customers are connecting with the brand and they're engaging greater when they come into our stores. We've seen a little bit of a shift in terms of the composition of our revenue since the pandemic and what we're seeing is higher tickets in a more modest transaction," Ruggeri said in regard to U.S. demand, where sales jumped by 9%, primarily driven by an 8% increase in average ticket size offset by a 3% decline in comparable transactions.

"We look at that as just a difference in how our customers are choosing to come to us ... it speaks to the demand that we're seeing, and we're incredibly encouraged by it," she emphasized.

With an eye on the next quarter, she said, "What we're very encouraged by is the fact that we were able to overdeliver on our expectations this quarter" with elevated growth from the first and second fiscal quarters.

Long Beach, CA - May 13: Thai Viet Phan intentionally stopped by the Starbucks at the corner of Redondo Avenue and 7th Street in Long Beach to congratulate employees on their 13-0 vote to unionize
Long Beach, CA - May 13: Thai Viet Phan intentionally stopped by the Starbucks at the corner of Redondo Avenue and 7th Street in Long Beach to congratulate employees on their 13-0 vote to unionize"nin Long Beach on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Even with recession fears on the minds of both Wall Street and Main Street alike, cold beverages and premium offerings are being seen as a hot "opportunity."

"The opportunity around cold, and all our beverages frankly, is our ability to continue to create more premium offerings, with an opportunity to customize the ability to personalize drinks is what we think helps differentiate Starbucks. It gives customers a choice and allows them to express themselves through a drink that is suited for them."

Currently, 75% of beverage sales were cold, which is "typical" in the early summer months, up from 12% in the previous quarter.

On a call with analysts, Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz called cold beverages a "Gen Z product" for the brand and highlighted customization as a "competitive advantage in our ability to customize almost any beverage that our customers want with speed."

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes

    Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts cautioned it was too early to say exactly how the row will play out for Boeing, which historically relies on China for a quarter of jetliner sales. But the visit will do nothing to ease near-term industrial and political gridlock for the planemaker whose CEO said last week 737 MAX deliveries to China remained blocked by COVID-19 and a "geopolitical overhang", in a reference to simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

  • OPEC+ approves tiny oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia to ask the producer group's leader to pump more to help the United States and the global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of daily global oil demand, follows weeks of speculation that Biden's trip https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-oks-potential-sale-thaad-system-missiles-uae-pentagon-2022-08-02 to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring more oil to the world market. The increase of 100,000 bpd will be one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has rejected a plea by US president Joe Biden for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.78% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Energy Stocks Q2 Earnings Roster for Aug 4: COP, EOG & CNQ

    Higher oil and gas prices are likely to have aided Q2 earnings for ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG) and Canadian Natural (CNQ).

  • Oil falls 2% on U.S. crude, gasoline build, slight OPEC+ hike

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid 2% on Wednesday as U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged higher last week and after OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by only 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). Brent crude futures were down $2.35, or 2.4%, at $98.19 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by $2.30, or 2.5%, to $92.10.

  • China's CATL presses ahead with battery plans for North America -source

    China's CATL, the world's largest battery maker, is pressing ahead with plans to deliver lower-cost lithium iron batteries to Ford Motor Co and with plans for battery production in North America by 2026, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that CATL was delaying a decision on a North American plant after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying that an announcement could still come by September or October. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that before Pelosi's visit, which China sees as a provocation, CATL had been planning to announce its North American investment plans this month.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • Oil Prices Have Been Tanking. Why Oil Stocks Are Gaining.

    WTI crude has dropped 9% to below $97 a barrel in the last month. But energy companies will still generate a lot of cash.

  • Automakers Blitz Congress to Fix an EV Tax Credit They Can’t Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are making a last-ditch lobbying push to change Democrats’ proposed new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out from strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsWorld’s Most-Tr

  • Fertilizer Stocks: CF Earnings Beat, Mosaic Falls Short

    Fertilizer stocks moved higher on Tuesday after CF Industries beat earnings estimates and Mosaic fell short.

  • This Streaming Stock Is Poised for Monster Growth (and It's not Netflix)

    Streaming services saw a bump in sign-ups through the worst months of the pandemic. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) HBO Max have maintained user growth, though at a slower rate. Meanwhile, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen an exodus of customers and is now trying new strategies to reignite growth.

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.