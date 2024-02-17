Starbucks Corp Group President International Michael Conway Sells 3,250 Shares

Group President International Michael Conway has sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $94.03 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $305,597.50.

Starbucks Corp, with a market cap of $105.568 billion, is a premier roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the US, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific; and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Starbucks offers a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels such as licensed stores, grocery, and foodservice accounts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,750 shares of Starbucks Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Michael Conway is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

On the valuation front, Starbucks Corp's shares were trading at $94.03 on the day of the insider's sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.93, which is above the industry median of 23.16 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $94.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $114.42, Starbucks Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions can be subject to various motivations and do not always necessarily indicate future stock performance.

