Starbucks employees near Marquette vote 12-4 to form union. Workers announced intentions in December

Starbucks workers at a location near Marquette University voted Friday to form a union.

The 12-4 vote at the location on 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue made it the seventh Starbucks franchise in Wisconsin to vote to form a union.

“Winning this election means that everything we fought for wasn’t for nothing,” said Xylia Trask, who has worked at that Starbucks for three years, in a statement. “There’s still hope for our store and our city. Now, a future exists not only at our store, but nationwide for Starbucks workers to have a dignified and safe workplace.”

The vote does need to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board but once that's done, the company and workers will meet to negotiate a contract.

"We respect the rights of our partners to organize and bargain collectively, and we are eager to reach ratified agreements in 2024 for represented stores," Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull, said in a statement. "Our commitment to all partners to offer a bridge to a better future remains unchanged."

The workers will be part of Starbucks Workers United and are part of a larger movement with employees at the company to unionize.

Workers at that location announced their plan to form a union in December. At that time, employees sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan saying "our café has long provided a unique place for students, business, and community to gather in a space that is safe and respectful to all."

"Unfortunately, the seams have split and we can no longer provide this service to our community due to gross mismanagement and mistreatment within our walls," the letter said. "We cannot craft the Starbucks standard of beverages when our tools are in constant disrepair, and the absence of necessary items is being ignored."

More than 390 Starbucks locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia have formed unions since December 2021, according to Starbucks Workers United. So far more than 9,500 baristas have decided to join a union.

