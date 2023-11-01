Starbucks holiday menu returns: New cups and coffees like peppermint mocha back this week

'Tis the season for holiday menus, and Starbucks is no different.

The company announced Wednesday its holiday menu and festive lineup of cups are returning to stores Nov. 2 in the United States.

The company's holiday drink menu features new drinks, like the iced gingerbread oat milk chai, as well as returning seasonal favorites like the peppermint mocha, chestnut praline latte and iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, according to a news release.

Starbucks stores that serve Oleato beverages − Starbucks coffee infused olive oil − will also offer the new Oleato gingerbread oat milk latte, the first Oleato holiday beverage offered at the store.

The holiday food menu will feature the cranberry bliss bar and peppermint brownie cake pop, among other options, the company said.

The line of festive cold cups and tumblers are also available beginning Nov. 2. Prices range from $5 to $28 depending on the size, material and design of the cup.

The lineup of cups includes the iridescent winter white cold cup, poinsettia red prism cold up and the geometric rainbow glass mug, among other options.

“When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,’” said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks, in a news release. “We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter."

Starbucks' announcement comes as competitor Dunkin' released its holiday menu Wednesday, featuring drinks like Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Spiced Cookie Coffee as well as the return of "Free Donut Wednesdays" now through Dec. 31, offering rewards members a free classic doughnut with any drink purchase.

