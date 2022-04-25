U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.92
    -3.15 (-3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -35.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0087 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2744
    -0.0090 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1100
    -0.3150 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,145.40
    +619.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.27
    +30.39 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Fired Starbucks barista amid labor fight: 'I definitely want to go back'

Dani Romero
·5 min read

Some former Starbucks (SBUX) baristas who were fired from their jobs amid the ongoing unionization drives across the country want their jobs back amid labor complaints against the coffee giant.

"Of course it's gonna be kind of hard for me to go back considering all the company has put me through — and put us through — and definitely how they've like slandered our name and the media and to our fellow partners, pinning us against each other, but I definitely wanna go back," Nabretta Hardin, who was fired from a Memphis location in February, told Yahoo Finance in a phone interview.

On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a formal complaint against Starbucks on behalf of seven pro-union employees who were fired at the Memphis location in February. The complaint alleged that Starbucks fired the partners (as employees are known) because they "joined or assisted the Union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities."

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, Starbucks stated: "When we were made aware of several safety and security violations at our Poplar/Highland Starbucks store [in Memphis], we opened an investigation. Our investigation revealed that partners violated numerous policies, including maintaining a secure work environment and safe security standards."

At the time of the firings, Starbucks cited “several safety and security violations,” including the employees allowing a local media member in the store after hours for an interview.

"Our safety and security policies are in place to protect partners and to protect our customers and the communities we serve," the Starbucks statement added. "Our partners’ safety and security are of utmost concern."

If an agency judge agrees with the complainants, the NLRB can order Starbucks to advise baristas of their rights, which include voicing concerns about wages and scheduling. The company can appeal an adverse decision to the national board in Washington.

The fired employees were part of the nationwide movement of organizing at Starbucks in which across the country: According to the NLRB, more than 200 of the coffee chain's 9,000 company-operated stores have filed for union elections, and as of Friday, 26 locations have approved unions (with two voting against unionization), two store results remain inclusive, and 17 stores have been certified for the union.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a unionization rally held by Starbucks Workers United, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a unionization rally held by Starbucks Workers United, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

'It's not the job. It's the people.'

Separately on Friday, U.S. labor officials with the NLRB asked a federal court to reinstate three pro-union Starbucks workers whom Starbucks had disciplined.

A regional director in Arizona filed a petition for a temporary injunction that claimed Starbucks retaliated against three members of a union organizing committee, asserting that the company "disciplined, suspended, and discharged one employee, constructively discharged another, and placed a third on an unpaid leave of absence after revoking recently granted accommodations."

The board asked that Starbucks bring back those three employees as the company's actions allegedly “have irreparably harmed, and are continuing to harm, employees," according to the filing.

"We disagree with the claims by the US Labor board in this complaint," a Starbucks spokesperson told Yahoo Finance in a statement. "A partner’s interest in union representation does not exempt them from the standards we’ve put in place to protect partners, customers, and the communities that we serve."

A cup is handed through a Starbucks drive-thru window in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A cup is handed through a Starbucks drive-thru window in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

The NLRB asked that Starbucks be required to read the court order aloud in the presence of a board official and that a video recording of the reading be made available to Starbucks workers nationwide.

"I'm not shocked because the evidence is right there," Laila Dalton, a 19-year-old union organizer and one of the three employees fighting to get her job back, told Yahoo Finance. Dalton added that "Howard Schultz is firing more people since I had got fired. And I think it's just helping the other cases. It's proving the points and just showing the pattern."

Dalton worked at a Phoenix location that is at the heart of several complaints from Workers United, a labor organization that is backing barista unionization efforts, against Starbucks — and vice versa.

Asked why she wanted her job back despite the acrimony, Dalton explained that "it's not the job. It's the people. It's a family. ... And not all stores are like that, but our store... we're all on the same team. We all support each other. And I love my store. I love my customers. I love what we make of it. And at the end of the day, I love what I do — and I don't even drink coffee. I just love making customers stay."

Raising the stakes for Dalton is that Starbucks was paying for her online college education at Arizona State University, where she's majoring in mass media and communications.

'It's nowhere near what I was getting paid at Starbucks'

Hardin, one of the employees let go "on the spot" at the Memphis store, found another job at a local ice cream and cookie shop in town.

"It's nowhere near what I was getting paid at Starbucks," she said. "So I definitely make less money and everything else, definitely struggling because of the whole thing that's going on."

Hardin noted that the hiring process was difficult given what happened at Starbucks.

"You have to put your last job on [there and explain:] Why did you leave?" Hardin explained. "Some people ask those questions like 'Oh, well, what did you do? What did you do wrong?' type of thing, that kinda turns people off about willing to hire you,"

More than 100 Unfair Labor Practice charges are opened against Starbucks amid unionization efforts.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the oilsee

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

    Activist shareholders want Berkshire to give more detail about its carbon output and to spend more on climate change.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter for $54.20 per share, coming out to $44 billiion total. Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley breaks down all the details.

  • Here’s when you should choose a Roth IRA over a traditional account

    Roth IRAs are a favorite type of account among retirement savers because, when used properly, investors pay minimally in taxes. Retirement Tip of the Week: Traditional IRAs are tax-advantageous tools, but so are Roths — especially for young individuals and those who anticipate higher tax rates later in life. Traditional IRAs are a great option for people who expect to earn less in retirement.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Oil Markets In Limbo, China Russia Playing Havoc?

    Global oil markets seeking direction due to China lockdown

  • Starbucks calls out workers’ union amid vote recount

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss Starbucks alleging that a workers’ union broke labor laws amid a union vote recount.

  • Prosecutors Charge Worker at LPL-Affiliated Firm in Double Murder

    The alleged murderer and one of the alleged victims were relatively new co-workers at the same LPL Financial-affiliated practice.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.