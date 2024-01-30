Starbucks misses the mark on Q1 earnings, with trouble brewing in the US and China

Starbucks' (SBUX) bitter earnings report doesn't seem to have fazed its investors.

The coffee giant posted misses on both top and bottom lines for its Q1 earnings. Revenue grew 8% year over year to $9.4 billion, missing analyst estimates of a 10.2% jump to $9.6 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share was up 20% to $0.90, also below expectations of a 22.5% jump to $0.93.

Shares in after-hours trading popped nearly 4%. Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop told Yahoo Finance that investors "had priced in worse."

US same-store sales was a disappointment as well, with a 5% growth instead of the 5.73% Wall Street anticipated. Foot traffic was up a mere 1%, while check size went up 4%, both less than estimates.

"After a solid start in October, we believe domestic sales were more volatile in November and December," William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia wrote in a client note prior to earnings, "inclusive of noise surrounding union walkouts pre-Thanksgiving and social media calls to boycott Starbucks on the Israel/Hamas war from both the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel sides."

Despite the misses, Dunlop said an overall increase in foot traffic seems to suggest the company is still outpacing the industry and "hasn't wildly outrun its consumer with price increases."

Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan shared his concerns about current events and misinformation being spread about the company in an internal memo in mid-December.

In the earnings release, Narasimhan said "despite headwinds" this past quarter, he believes the brand is still "very strong." Its innovation and focus on employees, in addition to long-term growth strategy announced following Q4, will "drive balanced and attractive earnings growth," he said.

Overseas, Starbucks' results were a far cry from their lofty ambitions. It had aimed to grow to 9,000 stores in China, its second largest market, by the end of 2025.

Story continues

But same store sales in China only increased 10% this quarter, falling short of the 16% jump Wall Street expected. While foot traffic was up 21% year over year as COVID restrictions eased, check sizes dropped 9%.

Competition is also brewing in the country with local brands like Luckin Coffee and Cotti Coffee — which have been aggressive in their pricing strategy — while Starbucks works to maintain its affordable luxury perception.

People visit Starbucks' Coffee Innovation Park on September 19, 2023, in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province of China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images) (VCG via Getty Images)

Overall, international sales jumped 7%, with a decline in average check sizes, but an increase in foot traffic.

Globally, Starbucks is aiming to increase its footprint from over 38,000 stores to 55,000 stores by 2030. In Q1, the company opened 549 net new stores.

But achieving that plan will be a tall order. Prior to the earnings report, Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan said the team is "increasingly concerned" that the craze of premium beverages, customized drinks, and more food orders "may not remain as contributors in an environment where the customer is focused on check management."

"It becomes difficult to disprove several bear arguments," like the macro environment impact, Starbucks' premium price point, and its reputation hit from the protests, wrote Citi analyst Jon Tower in a client note.

Following its Q4 results in November, the company announced plans to implement a $3 billion efficiency program over the next three years — $2 billion of which Starbucks says can be saved from the corporate side.

It also aims to double workers' hourly incomes compared to fiscal year 2020 by fiscal year 2025.

Prior to the earnings report, shares were down 14% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500's (^GSPC) 21% gain. Meanwhile, shares of McDonald's (MCD), which just announced its expansion into the coffee scene with CosMc, are up around 7.3% in the last year.

The earnings rundown

Here’s what Starbucks reported, compared to Wall Street expectations for Q1, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Revenue: $9.4 billion versus $9.6 billion

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.90 versus $0.93 expected

Same-store sales growth: 5% versus 6.39% expected

North America and US: 5% versus 5.73% expected

International: 7% versus 11.6% expected

China: 10% versus 16.1% expected

Traffic growth:

North America and US: 1% versus 1.74% expected

International: 11% versus 7.84% expected

Ticket size growth:

North America and US: 4% versus 4.58% expected

International: -3% versus 2.45% expected

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan. We regret the error.

—

Brooke DiPalma is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for all of the latest retail stock news and events to better inform your investing strategy