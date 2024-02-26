Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Starbucks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$5.8b ÷ (US$29b - US$9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Starbucks has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Starbucks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Starbucks for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Starbucks' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Starbucks can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Starbucks' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Starbucks has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 49% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Starbucks does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

