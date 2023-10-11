Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.57

Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ:SBUX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.57 on 24th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Starbucks

Starbucks' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Starbucks' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 67.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Starbucks Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.42 total annually to $2.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Starbucks hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Starbucks is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Starbucks' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Starbucks' payments are rock solid. While Starbucks is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Starbucks (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Starbucks not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.