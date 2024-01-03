Starbucks will now allow customers to order drinks in clean, reusable cups from home

Starbucks becomes first national coffee retailer to accept reusable cups.

Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada can now use clean, personal cups for any drink orders both in store and drive-through, the OG coffee chain announced Wednesday.

This announcement comes as Starbucks works towards its commitment to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

This decision is a first among national coffee retailers, with most still frowning upon the use of reusable cups due to the spread of illness. Even so, there is hope for a "larger cultural movement...toward reusables and away from single-use plastics," the release states.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks' chief sustainability officer said in the release. “Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order.”

Starbucks initiative follows pilot program in Colorado

The national launch comes after a successful "soft launch" last spring across 200 Starbucks drive-thrus in Colorado.

The transferring of the cups took practice but is now an easy-flowing system.

“As long as we are following all our procedures and steps, it doesn’t add any more time, and it is actually making customers happier,” said Brook, a partner who participated in Colorado's test. “This has been a really big hit.”

How it works

In the U.S. and Canada, customers who order using a clean, personal cup will receive a $0.10 discount, and if a Starbucks Reward member, collect 25 Bonus Stars.

In café - When ordering in-house, simply let your barista known as you order that you want to use your own cup. You can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup at most locations.

In drive-thru - Just as in-house, you can let your barista know you're ordering a drink that will go in your personal mug. You will place your mug without its lid into the contactless vessel provided by the barista at the window, and your beverage will be returned the same way.

Starbucks app - The first thing you do before ordering is click the "customization" button and then "personal cup" button in the customization menu. You will then complete your order as normal. Upon arriving at the store, the exchange will be the same. You will place your lidless mug to the contactless vessel, and after your drink is made, it will be returned the same way.

