Starbucks releases PSL varsity jackets, tattoos and Spotify playlist for 20th anniversary

Starbucks wants you to bring pumpkin spice with you before the fall season ends.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte varsity jacket is just one way the company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the fall drink on Tuesday.

The drink is more than a latte but rather the start of a cultural movement that started a love for the fall season and wave for pumpkin spice flavor products, according to the company. "Pumpkin spice" even became permanently cemented in the Merriam-Webster dictionary last year.

"Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), a beverage that ignited a cultural movement, inspired fall fandom, and cues the unofficial start of fall for many each year," the coffee chain said in a press release.

Here are the ways stores will honor the item kicking off its 20s on Tuesday.

Starbucks has collaborated with KidSuper Studios to release a Pumpkin Spice Latte Varsity Jacket in honor of the drink's 20th anniversary.

How to buy Pumpkin Spice Latte varsity jacket

PSL fans can order the limited-edition PSL Varsity Jacket on Tuesday Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET by clicking here.

The jacket is part of a collaboration with designer Colm Dillane's fashion brand KidSuper. The clothing is defined by fall colors and features the Starbucks logo, PSL acronym and leaves décor to convey autumn at its core.

"Alongside bright and bold graphics, the varsity jacket makes uplifting and unexpected nods to PSL fandom, including expressions of over 20 years of fan love woven into the lining with KidSuper’s signature use of handwritten design," the company said in the announcement.

And the back of the jacket reads "A little spice is always right."

How to get Pumpkin Spice Latte temporary tattoos

The chain will release "HBD PSL" temporary tattoos on Tuesday Oct. 10 to customers visiting a Starbucks store or Starbucks reserve location in the U.S. and Canada. To receive one sheet of temporary tattoos, customers must order a pumpkin spice latte of any form: hot, iced or blended.

Starbucks is also releasing temporary tattoo stickers to celebrate the Pumpkin Spice Latte during 20.

Starbucks to play 2003's music at stores on Oct. 10

Beyond PSL merchandise, Starbucks wants to bring people back to when the fall drink debuted. Stores will play a curated playlist full of 2003's biggest hits. Customers can access the playlist on Spotify and stream classics from Beyoncé and Jay Z's "Crazy in Love" to Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me A River."

When did pumpkin spice lattes come out?

The Pumpkin Spice latte joined Starbucks menus on Oct. 10, 2003, and has become a seasonal favorite item every year since, according to the coffee chain.

What is in Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte?

A traditional PSL combines espresso and steamed milk with real pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. The drink can be ordered hot, cold or blended and be topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, according to Starbucks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to buy limited-time Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte varsity jacket