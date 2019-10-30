Starbucks Rises After Posting Growth in China, U.S. Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. rose as sales gains -- especially in its biggest markets -- show the company is fending off intensifying competition for breakfast and coffee.

The Seattle-based coffee giant sees growth continuing -- but maybe not at quite the same rapid clip. In fiscal 2020, global comparable sales, a key metric for the restaurant industry, will be up between 3% and 4%, the company said, shy of the brisk 5% pace it pulled off in 2019. Starbucks also announced an increased dividend.

Key Insights

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said the company is making progress in its key markets of the U.S. and China while automating some operations. The company reported sales gains due to higher customer traffic in the two markets. Getting more diners in the door, especially in the U.S., has been a key challenge for restaurant chains in recent quarters.In an interview, Johnson said that Starbucks is scaling back areas that haven’t panned out -- such as wider food offerings and evening events. Instead, the company is focusing on new beverages and digital ordering. He said their strategy is “focusing on the core things that differentiate Starbucks.”Starbucks’ push to reach more customers via its mobile app and customized emails continues to buoy the brand. Membership in the company’s rewards program is up 15% in the U.S. from the same period last year.The coffee chain has been trying to improve its cafe operations amid rising labor costs and stubbornly low unemployment. Starbucks is automating some of its inventory management and cleaning procedures to free employees up to help customers more. In its latest quarter, operating margin fell in part due to growth in wages and benefits.

Market Reaction

The shares increased as much as 3.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Starbucks has climbed 31% this year through Wednesday’s close, more than the benchmark S&P 500 Index.Click here for to read company statement.

(Adds CEO comments)

--With assistance from Lisa Wolfson.

To contact the reporter on this story: Leslie Patton in Chicago at lpatton5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder, Cécile Daurat

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.