Starbucks Sales Top Estimates, Buoyed by Strength in US and China

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. slumped on Tuesday after the coffee chain reaffirmed its guidance for the full fiscal year — a cautious move that appeared to disappoint Wall Street following a strong quarter in which sales and profit outpaced expectations.

Comparable sales rose 11% in the quarter ended April 2, besting analysts’ projections for a 7.3% gain. Sales by that measure also surpassed estimates in both key growth markets of the US and China.

The results underscore consumers’ resilience as they continue paying higher menu prices for discretionary items like oatmilk lattes. They also further reinforce that dining out is back: Last week, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. also posted sales that topped Wall Street expectations.

The shares slumped 5.6% at 6:19 p.m. in late trading in New York, extending declines during executives’ call with analysts. The stock’s year-to-date gain of 15% — more than double that of the S&P 500 Index’s advance over the same period — may have left the company with little margin to maneuver.

Starbucks said transactions grew 6% in the US and also rose in China. Traffic in US, company-operated stores also surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the quarter during the busiest parts of the day, executives said.

Operating margin was 14.3%, surpassing the average estimate from analysts. In North America, profitability was helped by higher prices and the lapping of pandemic-related pay a year earlier, among other factors.

The decision to leave guidance unchanged signals unease about the economy’s trajectory, with executives referring to uncertainty multiple times during the call. Starbucks joins large US companies such as Ford Motor Co. and Pfizer Inc. in holding steady its outlook despite better-than-expected performance at the start of the year.

