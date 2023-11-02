Starbucks Sales Top Estimates on More, Bigger Coffee Orders

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s revenue beat expectations in the latest sign that diners aren’t quitting their lattes even in tough economic conditions.

Same-store sales rose 8%, surpassing the 6.3% average analyst estimate. A higher number of transactions and larger orders drove the increase, according to results released Thursday.

Sales by that measure — which tracks how company-operated stores open for more than 13 months are doing — rose faster than expected in the US and China, the company’s two largest geographies. Investors were looking for continued momentum in North America but had questions about the Asian country’s uneven recovery, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger wrote before the report.

The shares rose 6.6% in pre-market trading in New York. The stock had slid 7.9% this year through Wednesday’s close, trailing the 10% advance of the S&P 500 Index.

“We remain confident in the momentum throughout our business and headroom globally,” Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan said in the statement.

Revenue including new restaurants was $9.4 billion, topping expectations. Earnings were $1.06 a share, ahead of estimates.

Attention now turns to the company’s outlook for the next 12 months, which Starbucks will discuss on a call at 7 a.m. New York time. The chain is also hosting an event at 4 p.m. at which Wall Street is looking for updates on the chain’s strategy. It’s the first investor day that Narasimhan, who took the reins in March, will preside over without founder Howard Schultz by his side.

The chain’s recent strategies to attract customers have included an early rollout of its fall lineup and new products such as frozen refreshers. Its customers have also been increasingly ordering more food, fattening transaction sizes.

In addition, Starbucks has been seeking to improve speed of service. The initiative has fueled revenue growth, increased efficiency and boosted margins, Narasimhan said Thursday.

