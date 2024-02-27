Advertisement
Starbucks, Union Seek Framework to Reach Collective Agreement

Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp., in a break from the labor tactics of its former chief executive officer, said it agreed with the union representing its workers to start talks on a framework to achieve collective-bargaining agreements and resolve lawsuits between the two sides.

The coffee giant had offered a slate of benefits such as credit-card tipping to workers in nonunionized shops in May 2022, saying it couldn’t give the perks to unionized employees without a bargaining agreement. That sparked litigation that the parties now are seeking to resolve — and meanwhile, Starbucks has agreed to provide unionized workers with those benefits.

During mediation discussions last week, “it became clear that there was a constructive path forward on the broader issue of the future of organizing and collective bargaining at Starbucks,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. The union, Workers United, issued a similar statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Starbucks and the union are also looking to resolve lawsuits concerning the use of its brand.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

