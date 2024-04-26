Starbucks and US workers' union meet for contract negotiations

(Reuters) - Starbucks held contract negotiations with the Workers United union over a two-day session in Atlanta, both the parties said on Friday, with plans to meet again in late May.

The coffee chain and Workers United, that represents Starbucks workers in the United States, began negotiations this week on what they called a "foundational framework" to guide union organizing and collective bargaining across the country.

Workers at more than 420 of Starbucks' 9,000 U.S. stores have voted to unionize since 2021.

"We discussed a broad range of topics, including ... details relating to the union's representation of partners as both sides worked on the foundational framework that will contribute to single-store contract negotiations and ratification," Starbucks and the union said in a joint statement on Friday.

