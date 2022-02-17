U.S. markets closed

Starburst Aerospace Announces the Commencement of its Singapore Aviation Accelerator Program's Second Cohort

·2 min read

The selected companies will strengthen the country's opportunity for future innovation, disruption, and partnerships relating to new aviation technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the world's first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, today announced the commencement of its Singapore Aviation Accelerator program, which will welcome its 2nd cohort of participating startups. A joint partnership with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Airlines, SIA Engineering, SATS, and AIRLab, the aviation accelerator fosters innovation and disruption in the air transport industry through the facilitation of corporate partnerships with global and Asia-based startups.

Starburst Logo
Starburst Logo

After rigorous recruiting and screening, 12 promising startups from around the world have been selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants. Beginning in March 2022, the selected startups will go through a 13-week intensive program that includes lectures, workshops, special events, and mentorship. Starburst's global network of industry leaders will work with the following startups to mature their technology, raise capital, and push products into the market.

To facilitate the development of high quality technology solutions that meet the stringent requirements of Starburst's corporate partners, there was an intensive selection process to finalize the 12 startups for this cohort of the Singapore Aviation Accelerator program. The participating startups will be addressing Starburst's corporate partners' use cases in safety monitoring, aircraft cabin inspection, air cargo digitalisation, cargo automation, asset tracking, sustainability and green aviation.

"We are very excited to welcome this exceptional group of startup companies to the Singapore Aviation Accelerator program," said Francois Chopard, Founder & CEO of Starburst Aerospace. "This collaboration will deepen the talent pool of aviation and technology professionals while accelerating the startup ecosystem, resulting in a lasting impact on the country's next generation of aviation technologies."

The second cohort will focus on sustainability and green aviation, digitalisation and automation, air cargo, as well as logistics and supply chain. Singapore Airlines, SIA Engineering Company, SATS, and AIRLab will continue to support the program as corporate partners in collaboration with the program's community partners, the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) (AAIS), and Microsoft. Starburst has also named Greenwillow as a new community partner.

To find out more about the Singapore Aviation Accelerator or apply to be a part of a future cohort with Starburst, please connect with the team at www.starburst.aero.

About Starburst
Starburst is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace industry. They are the first and only global aerospace accelerator, connecting startups with corporates, investors and government, while providing strategic growth and investment consulting services for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, and Madrid, the team has built an ecosystem of key players with 9000+ of startups in its network. Starburst's accelerator program helps startups scale their business in aviation, space, and defense with access to the largest group of corporate stakeholders to help startups win their first $1M+ contract.

Media Contact
matt@relativity.ventures

SOURCE Starburst

