StarCare's VetStar program receives $490k grants from Texas Veterans Commission

Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read
Representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) hold a large check during a "Big Check" presentation in Abilene on Sept. 20, 2023.

StarCare Specialty Health System received two grants of more than $200,000 each, which the organization plans to use to improve its offerings, the system announced this week.

On Sept. 20, representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission attended a "Big Check" presentation in Abilene, where 11 veteran and veteran-family assistance organizations received grants.

StarCare’s VetStar program received two grants. The $255,000 General Assistance Program Financial Assistance grant will let them offer "veterans and surviving spouses assistance with mortgage/rent and utility payments, food vouchers, transportation, child/adult care services, funeral costs, assistive technologies, and restorative dental care."

The $235,000 Veterans Mental Health Program Peer Support Services grant will allow VetStar to offer "peer-to-peer services to trauma-affected veterans, train peer volunteers, assist veterans and their families to identify and access mental health services, make referrals to community-based resources that provide health-focused supportive services, and provide peer-to-peer services to justice-involved veterans who may be impacted by military-related traumas."

People can learn more or request assistance by contacting VetStar at 806-470-9317 or visit www.vetstar.org.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's StarCare system receives $490k grants to improve services

