U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.42
    -2.99 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,649.06
    -29.29 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,213.91
    -6.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,087.52
    +17.40 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.45
    +0.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -21.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4300
    +0.1030 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8060
    +1.1180 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,667.53
    -855.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.87
    +28.60 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.69
    +29.01 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Starfleet Innotech Launches Digital Ads on Nasdaq Building and across Times Square, New York City

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFIO
Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

“We’re thrilled to be telling this story through our placements at Times Square, signaling to our team, our business ecosystem, and our community that Starfleet is blasting off.”

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) ("SFIO" or “The "Company") this week launched a digital campaign promoting the company and its projects through electronic billboard placements on the Nasdaq Building and on select street-level screens across Times Square in New York City.

These digital placements complement SFIO’s ongoing expansion plans, in collaboration with media partner FMW Media. The 15 and 30-second ads highlight the conglomerate’s core divisions, key businesses, and growth roadmap. Starfleet Innotech, Inc. is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value.

The ads communicate SFIO’s core strategy of cross-divisional collaborations. In broad strokes:

  • SFIO strategically enters new markets through its F&B businesses, led by their flagship brand, Epiphany Cafe.

  • They fund this growth through high-yield, wellness tourism real estate development projects, spearheaded by Moraya, the premier real estate brand for technology-driven and wellness-oriented communities.

  • They augment operations and unlock new opportunities through its technology division, LNS+.

  • And supporting this ecosystem are backbone businesses ranging from education to accounting, digital marketing, architecture and engineering, website development, and hosting.

SFIO’s digital ads will soon be running on rotation above the entrance to the Nasdaq building on 4 Times Square, New York City. Currently, pedestrians will already see SFIO’s ads on street-level digital signage, the LinkNYC hubs, along surrounding high-traffic areas.

“Thanks to the fantastic team of leaders we’ve gathered to lead SFIO, our community has grown tremendously over the past year,” said SFIO CEO Jeths Lacson. “Today SFIO is truly a global company with teams innovating across markets and industries. While growth is our primary focus over the next few years, our main goal has always been to create pathways to the global stage—such that the truly world-class business leaders we have across our key markets find the global opportunities they deserve, and are equipped with the knowledge, resources, and community that they need to build the futures of their industries. That is our mission at SFIO. That is our journey.”

“Here at the financial heart of the world, we’re waving our banner for all hypergrowth businesses. In terms of timing, this coincides perfectly with the work we’ve been doing to bolster our presence in the United States,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be telling this story through our placements at Times Square, signaling to our team, our business ecosystem, and our community that Starfleet is blasting off.”

Chief Operating Officer Mark Epifanio recently shared that SFIO’s F&B division will soon be selling its Gorgeous Coffee-brand instant coffee and Epiphany Manuka honey products in the United States through partner platforms like Amazon. As the digital ads on Times Square roll, SFIO is laying the groundwork for a brick-and-mortar entry into the US market in the near future, beginning with its flagship F&B business, Epiphany Cafe.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist
Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966
Email: info@sfio.co.nz
Twitter: @SFIO_Inc
Facebook: @starfleetinnotech

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration— SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Starfleet or Starfleet’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Starfleet’s views at the time such statement were made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of Starfleet’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including capital market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of the Starfleet’s competitors and the effects of competition in the food manufacturer and service sector, technology applications and components, and real estate development. Sales and property management on the demand for, and price of, Starfleet’s products and services, various business opportunities that Starfleet may or may not pursue, changes in population growth and other demographic trends, including mortality, pandemics, morbidity and longevity rates, persistency levels, Starfleet’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in Starfleet’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services, including property development capital expenditures and establish reserves for future policy benefits and claims, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond the Starfleet’s control. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules, Starfleet does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way Starfleet expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls Sharply as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is