Starfleet Innotech Launches Digital Ads on Nasdaq Building and across Times Square, New York City

Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) ("SFIO" or “The "Company") this week launched a digital campaign promoting the company and its projects through electronic billboard placements on the Nasdaq Building and on select street-level screens across Times Square in New York City.



These digital placements complement SFIO’s ongoing expansion plans, in collaboration with media partner FMW Media. The 15 and 30-second ads highlight the conglomerate’s core divisions, key businesses, and growth roadmap. Starfleet Innotech, Inc. is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value.

The ads communicate SFIO’s core strategy of cross-divisional collaborations. In broad strokes:

SFIO strategically enters new markets through its F&B businesses, led by their flagship brand, Epiphany Cafe.

They fund this growth through high-yield, wellness tourism real estate development projects, spearheaded by Moraya, the premier real estate brand for technology-driven and wellness-oriented communities.

They augment operations and unlock new opportunities through its technology division, LNS+.

And supporting this ecosystem are backbone businesses ranging from education to accounting, digital marketing, architecture and engineering, website development, and hosting.

SFIO’s digital ads will soon be running on rotation above the entrance to the Nasdaq building on 4 Times Square, New York City. Currently, pedestrians will already see SFIO’s ads on street-level digital signage, the LinkNYC hubs, along surrounding high-traffic areas.

“Thanks to the fantastic team of leaders we’ve gathered to lead SFIO, our community has grown tremendously over the past year,” said SFIO CEO Jeths Lacson. “Today SFIO is truly a global company with teams innovating across markets and industries. While growth is our primary focus over the next few years, our main goal has always been to create pathways to the global stage—such that the truly world-class business leaders we have across our key markets find the global opportunities they deserve, and are equipped with the knowledge, resources, and community that they need to build the futures of their industries. That is our mission at SFIO. That is our journey.”

“Here at the financial heart of the world, we’re waving our banner for all hypergrowth businesses. In terms of timing, this coincides perfectly with the work we’ve been doing to bolster our presence in the United States,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be telling this story through our placements at Times Square, signaling to our team, our business ecosystem, and our community that Starfleet is blasting off.”

Chief Operating Officer Mark Epifanio recently shared that SFIO’s F&B division will soon be selling its Gorgeous Coffee-brand instant coffee and Epiphany Manuka honey products in the United States through partner platforms like Amazon. As the digital ads on Times Square roll, SFIO is laying the groundwork for a brick-and-mortar entry into the US market in the near future, beginning with its flagship F&B business, Epiphany Cafe.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

