Starfleet Innotech partners with startup Luyten to enter $19-M global 3D printing construction market

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) announced today a new strategic partnership with Australia-based 3D concrete printing startup Luyten. The exclusive agreement will see Luyten’s revolutionary construction technologies utilized across SFIO’s real estate projects in the Philippines, towards the conglomerate’s goal of building a more sustainable, equitable future for community living.

As SFIO continues growing its portfolio of development projects through its real estate division, led by premiere wellness tourism brand Moraya, Luyten will play a pivotal role in championing Moraya’s mission of wellness through purposeful innovations.

According to Grand View Research, the global 3D printing construction market is estimated at roughly $19 million and is expected to reach almost $5 billion by 2030. Using their own 3D printing devices and proprietary mixtures, Luyten is able to complete construction projects with 60% less waste, 70% less production time, and at only 20% of the labor costs of traditional means. According to the startup, walls for a two-bedroom home can be printed in as little as two days. Optimized for quick deployment, Luyten’s devices can be mobilized and operational in hours, as opposed to the multiple days it takes to set up traditional machinery. Through their robotic systems, Luyten can remotely control their machinery from anywhere in the world. These innovations translate to more productive, and therefore more cost-effective, construction periods.

Over the next few years, Luyten will be providing the machinery and materials needed to augment SFIO’s real estate developments—an exclusive arrangement in the Philippines, where a majority of the Moraya developments will be placed. Under this agreement, SFIO will have exclusive distribution rights to Luyten’s devices in the Philippines and projects to sell at least fifty units of 3D concrete printing machinery to other developers and organizations over the next 12 months, following regulatory approvals.

“Our partnership with Luyten stems from our commitment to invest in the futures of the industries we operate in,” said Starfleet Innotech CEO Jeths Lacson. “Joining Moraya’s divisional ecosystem, Luyten will play a key role as an enabler for our various real estate initiatives. Their affordable, sustainable offerings will allow us to build exciting projects that champion both the new communities we hope to build, as well as the existing communities we hope to serve.”

In addition to augmenting Moraya’s current township developments, this partnership will see up to 500 low cost housing units constructed across the Philippines over the next two years. Through this exclusive agreement in the Philippines, SFIO will also be able to distribute Luyten’s machinery to local government units and nonprofit organizations seeking more affordable means to build quality, resilient homes.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist
Epiphany Café
Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966
Email: info@sfio.co.nz

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value.

About Luyten
Luyten is a Melbourne-based construction technology startup specializing in the design and development of 3D concrete printing machinery and premixes. Their mission is to bridge the technological gap in large-scale construction and manufacturing industries through the introduction of robust, cutting-edge 3D printing/additive technologies.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Starfleet or Starfleet’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Starfleet’s views at the time such statements were made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of Starfleet’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including capital market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of Starfleet’s competitors and the effects of competition in the food manufacturer and service sector, technology applications and components, and real estate development. Sales and property management on the demand for, and price of, Starfleet’s products and services, various business opportunities that Starfleet may or may not pursue, changes in population growth and other demographic trends, including mortality, pandemics, morbidity and longevity rates, persistency levels, Starfleet’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in Starfleet’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services, including property development capital expenditures and establish reserves for future policy benefits and claims, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond Starfleet’s control. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules, Starfleet does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way Starfleet expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.


