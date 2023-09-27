Stark business: Trailstar International's $10M expansion, Amazon hiring seasonal employees

Trailstar, which builds dump trailers as part of MAC Trailer Enterprises, is currently conducting a $10 million expansion project at its Smith Township production facility.

Owner Mike Conny said it will double the size of its 80,000-square-foot facility at 20700 Harrisburg-Westville Road. The work began in late summer and is expected to be done by early next year.

"It's going to be done, we'll have it boxed in, and we're hoping to be producing trailers by February," he said.

The existing building was a $7 million investment about three years ago, Conny said. The additional space will contain new assembly lines, robotic welding and laser cutting tables to build dump trailers.

Conny said the expansion is expected to reduce labor costs by 10% while the company plans to hire 70 employees, bringing the total to 150 in Smith Township and 1,800 across the country.

"Our main concern is not more trailers," he said. "Our main concern is keeping the production where the levels are at today and making sure that our product is built with precise engineering and fabrication."

Trailstar produces about 15 trailers a week. Inventory and parts are stored half-outside, half-inside, and the new enclosure will allow for everything to be indoors, Conny said.

"This assures us of better inventory counts and higher quality parts aren't sitting outside so that we know that our parts are ready for the assembly line," he said.

Pursuit Lending Group hosts grand opening

Pursuit Lending Group, a residential mortgage company and a subsidiary of Indiana-based GVC Mortgage, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week at its Plain Township office.

The company opened in March at 4428 Whipple Avenue NW, according to Marketing Director Lindsay Rouzzo.

"Mike Lokie and Brian Winkler, our branch managers, joined forces to start Pursuit Lending Group and are eager to continue working with the clients and giving back to our community," she said in an email.

The company's four loan officers have a combined 62 years of experience in mortgage lending, according to Rouzzo. Two have additional state licenses, which are South Carolina and Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Amazon hiring seasonal employees

Amazon will hire 250,000 employees nationwide − 15,000 in Ohio − for the upcoming holiday season.

The Amazon fulfillment center on Rebar Avenue NE in Canton that opened this year will be among the Ohio facilities hiring, according to a company spokeswoman. Open positions will be posted at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people thisyear to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a prepared statement.

There will be a mix of full- and part-time jobs in various roles. Employees earn between $17 and $28 an hour, depending on the job and location, according to the company's Tuesday announcement.

Amazon also recently released its 2023 Economic Impact Report, produced by Keystone Strategy. It states that the company has created more than 37,000 jobs in Ohio and invested more than $25 billion, which includes infrastructure and employee compensation.

“We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities," Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development, said in a prepared statement. "We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns."

MCTV introduces 1 gigabit internet

MCTV − an internet, television and phone provider in the Massillon area − now offers fiber internet at speeds up to 1 gigabit per second or 1,000 megabits per second. It's available in areas with MCTV's Excellerate fiber service.

“As technology continues to evolve, consumers’ needs for faster, more reliable broadband connections also increases," MCTV President Katherine Gessner said in a prepared statement. "MCTV is dedicated to delivering bandwidth and connectivity that has the ability to keep up with the ever-growing demands of life."

The upload and download speeds are four times faster than MCTV's previous home internet speeds. The internet service has no data limits, modem fees or contracts, according to the company.

More information is available at MCTVOhio.com.

