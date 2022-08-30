Clearer sound. Less background noise. Effortless connectivity.

Starkey Launches Next-Level Better Hearing

Starkey’s Evolv AI hearing aids provide next-level sound, next-level everything.

Starkey Launches Next-Level Better Hearing

Evolv AI delivers 2-Way Audio in every wireless style.

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey continues to lead the hearing industry into a new era with Evolv AI, Starkey’s award-winning line of hearing aids. Now with clearer sound quality, more background noise reduction, improved 2-Way Audio capabilities, and a simplified remote fitting portal, we’re making it more effortless to experience Starkey Sound™ wherever you are.

“We believe that Evolv AI is the best sounding, best performing hearing aid available, backed by more clinical evidence than ever before,” said Sara Burdak, Au.D., Chief Audiology Officer and Executive Vice President of Product Strategy at Starkey. “And now we are taking the best to the next level. The new enhancements effortlessly offer patients innovative technology, along with improvements to our patient fitting software and telehealth capabilities that enable the hearing care provider to serve their patients better than anyone else. We are continuing to redefine hearing healthcare for the decade ahead.”

Evolv AI’s always-on, always-automatic signal processor still makes up to 55 million personalized adjustments every hour — but now delivers the clearest Starkey Sound yet, and less background noise. Already a leader in wind noise reduction, this new technology offers improvements that result in an unprecedented additional 40% reduction in noise energy for wind and machine noise*, which makes a huge difference when it comes to comfort and clarity. Additionally, updates to the on-demand feature, Edge Mode, make it even clearer in noisy environments like cars and other vehicles. Now, wearers can enjoy clearer speech and reduced noise at their fingertips — wherever and whenever they need it.

“While Evolv AI was groundbreaking technology, at Starkey, we never stop innovating and improving to help others hear better and live better,” said Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Starkey. “When a person experiences hearing loss, one of the first things their brain often loses is the ability to understand speech when there are background noises, especially wind or machine noise. The new technology in Evolv AI provides the clarity the brain craves in these difficult listening situations. Evolv AI is designed to help the brain adapt and retrain to understand speech in difficult environments.”

Evolv AI has been updated to deliver 2-Way Audio in every wireless style. Now patients can take and end calls directly from their Evolv AI hearing aids. Plus, hearing aid microphones pick up and stream their voice directly back to iPhone and iPad,** allowing seamless hands-free conversations. The enhancements also allow Evolv AI wearers to pair easily with Android devices, which saves time and creates a better overall experience for providers and patients.

Finally, enhanced TeleHear™ remote programming makes it easier and more convenient to get service and have adjustments made from the comfort of home.

Additional features of the enhanced Evolv AI product family include:

Fall Alert and Voice Reminders at all technology tiers

First in industry to offer health and activity tracking

Higher rechargeable battery capacity

Up to 50% less current battery drain in noisy conditions

Thrive app usability enhancements

“At Starkey, we are dedicated to delivering the best hearing experience possible,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “That is why Hear Better, Live Better is much more than a tagline. It’s our commitment to helping patients have deeper connections to their loved ones and the world around them.”

These enhancements — and more — are available to new users or those who already wear Evolv AI hearing aids.

For more information about Starkey, click here.

*Compared to Livio

**Compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and later, as well as iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

CONTACT: Karen Spaeth Starkey 952-947-4522 media_contact@starkey.com



