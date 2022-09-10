U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5700
    -1.5170 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,570.04
    +294.04 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

STARKIST CO. HONORS KOREAN WAR VETERANS

·2 min read

Nearly 80 Korean War Veterans to Attend Reception that Honors Veterans of the
Battle of Chosin Reservoir and are known as 'The Chosin Few'

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., which is headquartered in Reston, VA, and its parent company, Dongwon of Seoul, South Korea, was proud to sponsor a luncheon today for more than 80 Korean War veterans.  The luncheon was conducted as part of the National Chosin Few Reunion, which is being held at the Hilton Crystal City at the Washington Reagan National Airport, September 7-11, 2022.

Andrew Choe, President &amp; CEO of StarKist and Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret), with attendees at StarKist-sponsored luncheon honoring Korean War veterans Top Row: Young Choi, Dongwon; Tom Aslin, Vice President, Marketing; Andrew Choe, President &amp; CEO; Earl Moynihan, Vice President, Supply Chain; Michelle Faist, Head of Corporate Affairs Bottom Row: Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret), The Chosin Few Chairman/CEO, accompanied by The Chosin Few Board of Directors Photo Credit: Chip McCrea
Andrew Choe, President & CEO of StarKist and Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret), with attendees at StarKist-sponsored luncheon honoring Korean War veterans Top Row: Young Choi, Dongwon; Tom Aslin, Vice President, Marketing; Andrew Choe, President & CEO; Earl Moynihan, Vice President, Supply Chain; Michelle Faist, Head of Corporate Affairs Bottom Row: Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret), The Chosin Few Chairman/CEO, accompanied by The Chosin Few Board of Directors Photo Credit: Chip McCrea

"The Korean War veterans are American heroes and StarKist is honored to be a part of The Chosin Few Reunion," said Andrew Choe, StarKist President and CEO.  "The Korean War veterans who fought in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in November and December 1950, fought valiantly to protect and preserve freedom for the United States and South Korea. It is an honor to demonstrate our appreciation for their service and sacrifice."

StarKist's support for the region's Korean War veterans started when the company held an annual luncheon for the Korean War veterans of Southwestern Pennsylvania more than 10 years ago. In April 2022, the company moved to Reston, VA, and is continuing its work to recognize and thank Korean War veterans.

"It's wonderful that after all of these years the Korean community both locally and internationally have rallied around The Chosin Few to help us commemorate the battle of the Chosin Reservoir," said Colonel Warren H. Wiedhahn, USMC (Ret) and The Chosin Few Chairman/CEO. "It means so much for us that our sacrifices and service during the Korean War are appreciated. We are thankful for StarKist and Dongwon for their support and involvement."

About StarKist Co.
StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Michelle Faist
StarKist Coporate Affairs
Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com
Phone: 571-441-8096

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starkist-co-honors-korean-war-veterans-301621571.html

SOURCE StarKist Co.

