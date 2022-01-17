U.S. markets closed

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS

1 min read
In this article:
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund (TSXV: SCPT.A) (TSXV: SCPT.U) (the "Fund") today announced its January 2022 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units, Class E Units, Class F Units, Class G and Class U Units (collectively, the "Units"), payable on February 15, 2022 to holders of Units of record at January 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.03333 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.03333 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.03333 per Class D Unit, representing approximately C$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • US$0.03333 per Class E Unit, representing approximately US$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.03333 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • US$0.03333 per Class G Unit, representing approximately US$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis; and

  • US$0.03333 per Class U Unit, representing approximately US$0.40 per Unit on an annualized basis.

About Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund

The Fund is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in the United States multi-family real estate market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c4844.html

