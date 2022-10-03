Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Provides Initial Update on Impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida and North Carolina Portfolios

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSX.V: SURF.A) (TSX: SURF.U) (the "Fund") today confirmed that following an initial inspection of each of its multi-residential properties located in the States of Florida and North Carolina, its portfolio has not incurred any material damage as a result of Hurricane Ian. The Fund's initial reports also confirm the residents at its properties remain safe and without injury. The Fund will continue to monitor its portfolio and will provide an update, if necessary. Subject to specified exceptions and deductibles, any damage is expected to be covered under the insurance policies of the Fund and its residents.

"On behalf of the Fund, we wish to express our deepest concern for the well-being of all who have encountered the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and security of our residents, first responders and those dedicated to the well-being of all affected," commented Evan Kirsh, the Fund's President.

About Starlight U.S. Residential Fund

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family and single-family residential rental properties in the U.S. residential real estate market located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

