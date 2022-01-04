U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,791.42
    -5.14 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,837.24
    +252.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,579.05
    -253.75 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.05
    +26.74 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    +1.18 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +14.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0530 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1920
    +0.8560 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,810.46
    +115.94 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.33
    +22.98 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Starlink India head steps down after government order

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Sanjay Bhargava, the head of Starlink India, has stepped down from his role weeks after the Indian government ordered the SpaceX division to stop taking orders for the devices as it doesn't have the license to operate in the South Asian market.

In a LinkedIn post, Bhargava said he was leaving the firm for "personal reasons." His departure comes just three months after he took the job as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India. Earlier today, Starlink India told customers that it will be issuing refunds to those who had pre-ordered the device. [H/T: Anmol Maini of Keeping up with India newsletter]

Elon Musk, SpaceX chief executive, welcomed Bhargava, a former PayPal executive, last year to Starlink India and tweeted that he "deserved a lot of credit for making X/PayPal succeed."

A SpaceX spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starlink, which has shipped over 100,000 terminals to customers, shared big ambitions for India last year. The company has plans to deploy over 200,000 active terminals in over 160,000 districts in India by the end of December 2022, Bhargava said earlier.

The firm began taking pre-orders for Starlink terminals in the country last year and over 7,000 people signed up. Starlink was working with local influential think tank Niti Aayog to identify districts in India to conduct trials for the device. During his short tenure, he engaged with several industry stakeholders to explore ways to collaborate.

In late November, the Indian government put brakes on those efforts after it ordered Starlink to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” in the country without first obtaining the license. Indian telecom regulator TRAI also asked Starlink to "desist from soliciting telecom business and collecting related fees" without securing the relevant authorizations.

In its email to customers on Tuesday, Starlink said it had no clarity on the “timeline for receiving licenses to operate” in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • New year, new bag! 14 best deals from the Coach Outlet clearance sale

    Treat yourself to savings of up to 70 per cent off at Coach Outlet!

  • SpaceX's Starlink to refund pre-orders in India following government order

    Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, informed a number of individuals in India on Tuesday that it will be refunding their pre-orders, more than a month after New Delhi told the firm to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” in the South Asian market without obtaining a license. In an email to those who had pre-ordered Starlink in India, the company said it was “looking forward to making Starlink available in India as soon as possible,” but it currently doesn’t have clarity on the “timeline for receiving licenses to operate." Starlink had received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India and was looking to conduct pilots in the country.

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount

    Now, after six months of intense work, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is preparing to go public.

  • Turkish inflation hits 19-year high in lira crisis

    Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to its highest level since 2002, official data showed Monday, propelled by a currency crisis linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unconventional economic approach.

  • Musk-backed Starlink to refund pre-orders in India after govt order

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet venture told its members on Tuesday the Indian government had asked the company to refund all its pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country. Starlink, a division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India but is struggling to receive commercial licences without which it cannot offer services in the country. "Unfortunately, the timeline for receiving licences to operate is currently unknown, and there are several issues that must be resolved with the licensing framework to allow us to operate Starlink in India," the company said in the email.

  • Exiled Tibetans in India protest Beijing Olympics

    China sent troops into remote, mountainous Tibet in 1950 in what it officially terms a peaceful liberation and has ruled there ever since.The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, and has since established a government in exile based in Dharamsala, India.Tibetan non-government organizations came together to mark a one-month countdown to the Winter Games as part of a "No Beijing 2022 Global Day of Action."Human rights activists urged governments and athletes worldwide to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, saying that anything less would make the world complicit in what they called "genocide" by Beijing.China denies wrongdoing, saying it has set up vocational training centers to combat extremism.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • 'Return our money!' Evergrande investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • Solana suffers yet another reported DDoS attack

    The Solana network has reportedly suffered a DDoS attack, with its perpetrator suspected of using spam to conduct the ambush.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum in 2022?

    Cryptocurrencies are still early in their journey; Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been among the first cryptos to emerge as a "blue chip," mainly due to the broad adoption of its blockchain network, where there are more than 3,000 projects, called decentralized apps (DApps), operating. Ethereum is second only to Bitcoin in market cap. One of 2021's biggest winners is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has been received well by cryptocurrency investors, up more than 12,000% this year.

  • Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500 million

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid $500 million in cash for Siemplify. The deal came after Google made a pledge to U.S. President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Anyone who didn't buy Shiba Inu prior to fall 2021 is too late to the party to make those kinds of ginormous gains. If you missed out on Shiba Inu, here's another cryptocurrency to buy now. Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) might seem like a surprising pick as a potential next breakout cryptocurrency at first glance.

  • Significant Moments That Will Change the Crypto Market in 2022

    The steady performance of the crypto market in 2021 gave major coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the traction it needed to catapult digital currencies into a new direction.

  • Vitalik Buterin Reviews His Past Crypto Predictions and How He Views Them In 2022

    Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin released a Twitter thread with his views and predictions for 2022.

  • Could Shiba Inu be a Multibagger in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared an eye-popping 45,000,000% in 2021. Shiba Inu's strong community of supporters have driven interest in this cryptocurrency. Now, the question is whether this group -- known as the Shib Army -- and Shiba Inu's other attributes can fuel more growth.

  • Bitcoin Hashrate Mints New All-Time Highs

    The metric has fully recovered after a plunge in mid-2021 as the Chinese government clamped down on local miners.

  • Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Are Down Today

    What's hot and what's not in the crypto world can change very quickly; right now, these top tokens are having a tough time gaining momentum.

  • Web 3.0 Is Too Complicated

    For a truly decentralized future, we have to resist the temptations of instant user interface gratification via data centers, and extremely simple API integrations.

  • Polkadot is Ready for a Big 2022

    It seems like Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has been the forgotten cryptocurrency over the past few months as newer blockchains like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) stole the show. While the ~300% return that Polkadot has posted year to date in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at, networks like Terra and Avalanche captured investors' imagination with returns of 100x and 25x year-to-date, respectively. Polkadot's DOT token is also down almost 50% from the all-time high set in November as it sold off with the broader crypto market.