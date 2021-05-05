U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service exceeds 500,000 orders

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Hot off its record-breaking crewed mission to the ISS, SpaceX is celebrating another milestone. The aerospace company has received more than 500,000 orders for its Starlink satellite-beamed internet service. SpaceX operations engineer Siva Bharadvaj revealed the latest figure during the launch webcast of its 26th Starlink mission on May 4th (aka Star Wars Day), which put another 60 internet broadband satellites in orbit. Overall, the company has delivered more than 1,500 Starlink satellites to date, making it the world's largest satellite constellation, according to CNBC.

Naturally, Elon Musk shared a tweet for the occasion, though it was uncharacteristically meme-free. Instead, the SpaceX founder outlined some of the technical hurdles Starlink could face as it looks to scale up its network.

"Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas. Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service. More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range," Musk said.

The latest update should see Starlink easily leap past the 10,000 users it reported in February following the launch of a public beta of its $99 per month service. That same month, the company also began accepting pre-orders, charging a $99 deposit and $499 for its hardware kit including a Wi-Fi router and dish, and extras for shipping and tax. It noted in the small print that pre-orders were fully refundable and “placing a deposit does not guarantee service.” 

  • SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites, claims over 500,000 service pre-orders so far

    SpaceX has launched 60 more of its Starlink internet broadband satellites — on "Star Wars Day," no less, and only five days after it launched the last batch. The company has now delivered 420 Starlink satellites since the beginning of March, a sum that the SpaceX CEO and founder must not be aware of because he definitely would've tweeted about it by now if he was. This is the company's 115th Falcon 9 launch so far.

  • Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says

    "Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas," Musk tweeted, responding to a post from a CNBC reporter that said the $99 deposits SpaceX took for the service were fully refundable and did not guarantee service. "More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range," Musk said. SpaceX has not set a date for Starlink's service launch, but commercial service would not likely be offered in 2020 as it had previously planned.

  • Signal tried to use Facebook's targeted advertising data against it

    Signal is accusing Facebook of disabling its ad account after it tried to expose its ad targeting practices.

  • Adidas' latest 3D-printed soles flex to push you forward

    Adidas has unveiled the 4DFWD, the latest model from its high-tech running division, created in partnership with the 3D printing company Carbon.

  • Donald Trump's response to social media bans is... a blog

    Mere hours before Facebook's Oversight Board announced its ruling as to whether or not it will allow the former president back onto its platform, Trump seized the initiative and unveiled a brand new communications platform of his very own.

  • Head-on collision in Kuna sends two drivers to hospital, briefly closes Idaho 69

    The collision occurred at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

  • Musicians ask Spotify to publicly abandon controversial speech recognition patent

    Access Now, along with several other groups and a collection of more than 180 musicians, are asking the company to publicly commit to never using, licensing, selling or monetizing the system it patented.

  • Instagram rolls out its auto-captioning sticker in Stories

    After some people got a chance to see the feature early, Instagram is adding a new sticker to Stories that allows English-speaking users to add auto-generated captions to their videos.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Mythic Quest,' 'Jupiter's Legacy' and 'Resident Evil'

    This week's TV list includes season two of 'Mythic Quest' and the release of 'Resident Evil Village.'

  • Argo AI says its latest LiDAR sensor has a 400-meter range

    The tech could bolster Ford and Volkswagen's self-driving ambitions.

  • Google leaks its own 'Pixel Buds A-Series' with new fast pairing tech

    Google inadvertently revealed a new set of Pixel Buds that are coming soon.

  • Former Republican Charlie Crist Is 1st Democrat To Announce Run Against Florida’s DeSantis

    Crist will likely face Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and possibly Rep. Val Demings for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

  • Edmunds: The top off-road vehicles for 2021

    Edmunds experts report on five ultra-capable off-roaders that are either already on dealer lots or worth waiting for in the coming months. Ford will fit the Bronco with off-road assist features such as trail cameras to more easily see obstacles, locking differentials to enhance traction, and skid plates and big tires to help it clamber over rocks. The Ford F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and it features improved interior materials, refreshed design and upgraded technology features.

  • 3 Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    When a given stock has tremendous growth prospects and an attractive market cap, I have more confidence that it can deliver great returns over a relatively short period. DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) might scare off some investors because of its volatility. In my view, it's best to ignore the short-term volatility and focus on DermTech's long-term prospects.

  • Man dies after being shot 18 times in North Philly, police say

    DEADLY SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man was shot 18 times.

  • Boost Mobile's Unlimited Plus plan throws in free virtual doctor visits

    Starting this summer, Boost Mobile will include access to K Health in its Unlimited Plus plan.

  • School utility apps are sharing your kids' data

    There are new privacy concerns over some apps your children are using for remote learning.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Buffett: The 'biggest danger' a company faces is picking the wrong CEO

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), says the most significant risk factor a company faces is selecting the wrong CEO.

  • The first Crew Dragon mission finally returns home

    The four-person crew of the first formal Crew Dragon mission finally returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning, marking an end to an incredibly important journey. The crew was part of the first scientific mission for SpaceX's Crew Dragon after it was tested and delivered to NASA. The mission was a huge success, but some unfortunate weather delays forced the foursome to remain in space slightly longer than NASA had planned. It was the second time a Crew Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth with people aboard, following the crewed test flight to the ISS which lasted just a short time. The Crew Dragon had never spent this long in space, attached to the ISS, and while those things might seem insignificant, even the smallest changes are hugely important when a spacecraft is responsible for protecting human lives. Thankfully, Crew Dragon performed flawlessly, and the astronauts experienced a safe splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. It's actually somewhat rare for a crew to return to Earth in the dark, but NASA had to opt for the soonest available return window after poor weather conditions delayed Crew Dragon's return by several days. The capsule touched the water at 2:56 am EDT. SpaceX's recovery ship picked up the astronauts and the capsule and headed back to dry land shortly thereafter. As NASA notes in a new blog post, the predawn splashdown was the first of a U.S. crewed spacecraft " since Apollo 8’s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders." The landing was obviously great news for SpaceX but also a huge deal for NASA, which has long needed a capable spacecraft of its own for ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS. Crew Dragon is one of the products of the Commercial Crew Progam, and so far the only one. Boeing is still trying to get its Starliner off the ground after a ton of delays and setbacks. “Welcome home Victor, Michael, Shannon, and Soichi, and congratulations to the teams at NASA and SpaceX who worked so hard to ensure their safe and successful splashdown,” incoming NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished another incredible spaceflight for America and our commercial and international partners. Safe, reliable transportation to the International Space Station is exactly the vision that NASA had when the agency embarked on the commercial crew program.” NASA on the Commercial Crew Program: The goal of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. This has already been proven to provide additional research time and increase the opportunity for discovery aboard humanity’s testbed for exploration, including helping us prepare for human exploration of the Moon and Mars. It'll still be a while before we get to see Starliner in action, but once Boeing finally finishes that project, NASA will have no shortages of ways to get its astronauts into space.