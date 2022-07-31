U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.25
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,685.00
    -140.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,909.75
    -61.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.92
    -0.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0228
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8690
    -0.3210 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,305.82
    -394.12 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.59
    -14.81 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,762.48
    -39.16 (-0.14%)
     

Starlink: Why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites?

·4 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has been launching thousands of satellites into orbit. Many people say they've seen them in the skies.

They're part of the Starlink project, which aims to provide high speed internet services from space, to remote areas on Earth.

What is Starlink and how does it work?

Starlink provides internet services via a huge network of satellites.

It is aimed at people who live in remote areas who cannot get high-speed internet.

"There are people in the UK in that category, but more across the world, in places like Africa," says Dr Lucinda King, Space Projects Manager at the University of Portsmouth.

Starlink's satellites have been put in low-level orbit around the Earth to make connection speeds between the satellites and the ground as fast as possible.

Graphic showing Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit and a normal satellite in high orbit.
Graphic showing Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit and a normal satellite in high orbit.

However, a great many low-level satellites are needed to provide full coverage of the globe.

It's thought Starlink has put some 3,000 of them into space since 2018. It may eventually use 10,000 or 12,000, says Chris Hall.

"Using satellites solves the problem of getting internet connections to remote locations in deserts and mountains," he says.

"It bypasses the need to build massive amounts of infrastructure, like cables and masts, to reach those areas."

How much does Starlink cost and who will use it?

Compared to standard internet providers, Starlink isn't cheap.

It charges customers $99 per month (£89 per month in the UK). The dish and router needed to connect to the satellites costs $549 (£529 in the UK).

However, 96% of households in the UK already have access to high-speed internet, as do 90% of households in the EU and the US.

"Most of the developed world is already well connected," says Professor Sa'id Mosteshar of London University's Institute of Space Policy and Law. "They're relying on a small share of the market for revenues."

The company says it has 400,000 subscribers in the 36 countries it currently covers - mostly in North America, Europe and Australasia. This is made up of both households and businesses.

Next year, Starlink plans to extend its coverage further across Africa and South America, and into Asia - regions of the world where internet coverage is more patchy.

"Starlink's prices may be too high for many households in Africa, say," says Chris Hall. "But it could play an important role in connecting schools and hospitals in remote areas there."

How is Starlink helping in Ukraine?

As Russian forces have advanced in Ukraine they have closed down Ukrainian internet services and tried to block social media.

Elon Musk made Starlink available in Ukraine immediately after the invasion started. About 15,000 of Starlink's sets of dishes and routers have been shipped to the country.

"Starlink has kept things going, like public services and government," says Chris Hall. "The Russians haven't found a way of disabling it."

It has also been used on the battlefield.

"Ukrainian forces are using it to communicate - for example, between headquarters and troops in the field," says Dr Marina Miron, defence studies researcher at Kings College London.

"Its signals cannot be jammed like ordinary radio signals can be, and it takes only 15 minutes to set up the kit."

Is Starlink creating space clutter?

In addition to Starlink, rivals such as OneWeb and Viasat - who also run satellite internet services - are putting thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit.

That will lead to problems, says Sa'id Mosteshar.

"It makes space less and less safe in terms of collisions," he says.

"Satellites could hit other vessels and create fragments of wreckage and these, in turn, could cause a lot more damage when flying at high speeds."

There have recently been a number of near misses involving Starlink satellites, including near misses with China's space station.

"If there are too many fragments, it could make low-Earth orbit unusable in the future," says Dr King of Portsmouth University.

"And we may not be able to get out of low-Earth orbit into higher orbits, where our navigational satellites and telecoms satellites are situated."

A Starlink satelllite appears as a streak of light in the early evening sky
Starlink satellites often show up in photographs as streaks of light, obscuring stars and planets

Starlink's satellites are also creating problems for astronomers.

At sunrise and sunset, they may be seen by the naked eye because the sun glints off their wings.

This can cause streaks on telescope images, obscuring the view of stars and planets.

"Astronomers saw the problems early," says Professor Mosteshar. "They were the first to complain."

Recommended Stories

  • Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Brooklyn

    Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking her dog, when a stranger approached from behind, put her in a chokehold and forced her to the ground in Brooklyn.

  • Elon Musk countersues Twitter

    Trial between Musk and Twitter set to begin 17 October

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Have an Important Meeting on October 17

    This is the appointment not to be missed: Twitter v. Elon Musk. This expedited trial comes after Musk decided to withdraw his offer of $44 billion, at $54.20 per share, to buy Twitter , which he described as the de facto public town square of our time. The reason for withdrawing given by the CEO of Tesla is that the management of Twitter does not tell the truth about the number of spam bots, or fake accounts, existing on the platform.

  • Biden tests positive for Covid again, has Paxlovid rebound and no symptoms, doctor says

    President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again late Saturday morning in a "rebound" case after testing negative several days in a row, his doctor said in

  • India and Pakistan cricket fans find common ground at 'Friendly Games'

    Pakistan and India fans mingled at Edgbaston on Sunday during the much-anticipated Commonwealth Games clash between the South Asian rivals, with supporters hailing the occasion as a chance to increase harmony.

  • Can VCs game crypto out of this downturn?

    This week, we're talking about where all of this crypto VC money is possibly gonna go. To get this in your inbox every Thursday, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. The reality is that the dreams of web3 investors and founders are facing a bit of a jam -- a crypto downturn generally means less hype, fewer conversations between friends and generally less organic consumer onboarding to consumer experiences.

  • Video: Jacqueline Thomas reminds hikers of drastic change in weather conditions in White Mountains

    Video: Jacqueline Thomas reminds hikers of drastic change in weather conditions in White Mountains

  • 1 Reason to Get Excited About Stock Splits and 1 Reason to Be Cautious

    Companies often undergo stock splits after periods of notable success boost their share prices. But that's not the only reason a business might chose to conduct one.

  • China EV Sales Set To Double As Nio Stock, Xpeng Rally On Subsidy Hope

    Preliminary estimates suggest it was another big month for China EV sales in July. Nio stock turned higher amid EV subsidy news.

  • What You Need to Know About Meta's Massive Share Repurchases

    The company's struggles in its advertising business post-iOS privacy changes have clouded sentiment for Meta, but all of this noise could eventually prove beneficial to shareholders. You need to know about Meta's massive share repurchase plan and how it could benefit investors. Companies can share profits with shareholders in two primary ways.

  • Debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket fell over the Indian Ocean

    After carrying the latest piece of the country’s Tiangong space station to orbit on July 24th, a Chinese Long March 5B rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere on Saturday.

  • Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

    A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China. "All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • NASA Administrator Statement on Chinese Space Debris

    NASA Administrator Statement on Chinese Space DebrisPR NewswireWASHINGTON, July 30, 2022WASHINGTON, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released this statement Saturday regarding debris from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket:"The People's Republic of China (PRC) did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth."All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information

  • This Capsule Is Going to Bring Travelers to Space in 2024 — See Inside

    Welcome to Spaceship Neptune.

  • Modesto expert: This sounds like an eco-friendly solution, but it’s really a bad idea

    Pumping carbon dioxide underground can ruin freshwater aquifers, Modesto’s Vance Kennedy says. | Opinion

  • U researcher seeks to sustain Alzheimer’s findings amid image scandal

    Accusations of doctored images and manipulated Alzheimer's disease research may tarnish the University of Minnesota, but a bigger question looms amid the race for a cure. What of the landmark U Alzheimer's discoveries remains valid? Researchers questioning whether images in U studies were doctored said they could undermine a key discovery in 2006: a protein, called abeta star 56, that ...

  • It’s a date: Blue Origin gets set to launch space crew that will mark milestone for Portugal and Egypt

    Update: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s aiming to launch its next suborbital space mission on Aug. 4, sending up a six-person crew that includes the first Egyptian and Portuguese spacefliers. Liftoff is due to take place at Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, during a launch window that opens at 8:30 a.m. CT (6:30 a.m. PT) next Thursday. The countdown, launch and landing will be webcast via Blue Origin’s website starting at T-minus-30 minutes. Technical issues or weather

  • Sam's Club 'remarkably resilient' amid overall slowdown: Jefferies analyst

    Walmart's profit warning Monday raised the alarm for retailers, but subsidiary Sam's Club may be in better shape as inflation sends shoppers searching for value, gas perks, and free samples.

  • Has the Market Hit Bottom? Wrong Question

    In a bear market, there is always an intense focus on one issue -- namely, has the market hit bottom? There has been endless debate about that issue lately, and there are compelling arguments for both sides.