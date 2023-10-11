How Starmer’s ‘grey belt’ housing plan aims to redraw the map of Britain

Keir Starmer would give local authorities more power to build on green belt land to meet local housing needs if his party wins at the next general election - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Much of Sir Keir Starmer’s landmark plan to “get Britain building again” sounded familiar.

Sir Keir’s plan to build 1.5 million homes over five years works out as 300,000 properties a year, the same target the Conservatives set themselves in their 2019 election manifesto. The Labour leader’s plan to fastrack development on brownfield land echoed Boris Johnson’s 2021 Tory Conference speech and Johnson’s £1.5bn Brownfield Land Fund.

But Sir Keir’s announcement did contain one big stroke of radicalism: plans to build on the green belt.

The once unspeakable idea was softened by the Labour leader saying he would only target parts of it that Sir Keir dubbed the “grey belt”. Namely, areas of the green belt that are not actually green at all.

“Where there are clearly ridiculous uses of it, disused car parks, dreary wasteland – not a green belt, a grey belt, sometimes within a city’s boundary – then this cannot be justified as a reason to hold our future back,” he said in his keynote speech at Labour Party Conference.

This could be a game changer for house building and it is a proposal that has spooked the Tories. Former housing secretary Simon Clarke said on Twitter: “The risk is Keir Starmer comprehensively outflanks us”.

The green belt is an urban containment policy to stop cities from sprawling and joining up, but it also acts as a gastric band on building. And it is huge.

More than half of the local authorities in the country have some green belt land within them, totalling 1.7 million hectares. This makes up 12.5pc of the total land area in England, according to Lichfields planning consultants.

It means that there is designated land around cities including London, Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Cambridge, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds where planning rules make housebuilding incredibly difficult.

In other words, in the places where new homes are most in need, it is hardest to build them.

Jason Lowes, planning partner at consultancy Rapleys, says: “The greenbelt was introduced in part to stop the over sprawl of urban areas and protection of the countryside but instead is often used as a blocker for development of any kind, no matter how grey the sites actually are.”

The term green belt can often be a misnomer, he says.

“It is true that there are swathes of land classified as greenbelt that are closer to urban wasteland and not actually rolling hills as many would expect.”

There are cases where even brownfield sites cannot be developed because they sit within the green belt.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 last week, Sir Keir noted a development in the South East that was built on a former playing field outside the green belt, instead of a disused car park within the green belt.

“That is ridiculous and we have to be prepared to say we will bulldoze through that,” he said.

So far, there is scant analysis on the exact scope of the “grey belt” and how much land it actually covers.

“I don’t think you’re necessarily going to be looking at swathes of land within this grey belt designation,” says Anthony Breach, senior analyst at Centre for Cities.

But the term opens the door to a wider conversation about building on green belt land, says Breach.

“If we are now open to the possibility of thinking: ‘which bits of green belt land could we allocate for new homes?’, you could build about two million houses in walking distance of stations, in commuting distance in the big cities, all for suburban living,” says Breach.

New Zealand offers a blueprint for how rezoning can boost the housing market.

The whole city of Auckland was until 2016 zoned only for building detached housing. After changing the rules to allow semi-detached and terraced properties, housing supply jumped 5pc in five years.

The steady supply of new properties helped keep housing affordable: house prices increased by 70pc nationally over this period but only 20pc in Auckland.

Simon Coop, senior director at Lichfields, estimates four million new homes could be built if a quarter of green belt land was rezoned for development.

“That would be 270,000 new homes a year for the next 15 years.”

By contrast, the total that could be built on “brownfield” former industrial sites nationwide is 1.4 million, according to Lichfields.

Crucially, brownfield land is typically concentrated in places where there is less housing demand, whereas green belt land is in the places where people want to live.

Boosting house building in Britain would be a lifeline for jobs in the construction sector at a time when the sector needs it most. House building is in rapid decline and forecast to plunge further next year, as the sector grapples with high mortgage rates and the end of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme.

Beyond helping developers, there would also be wider gains for the economy.

Breach says: “Households won’t see the same increases in rents that we’ve seen over the past three or four years. That means they will have a bit more money in their pockets to spend in shops and restaurants.”

Having more homes will also make the labour market more flexible because it will be easier for people to move to be closer to their jobs, says Breach. This could help to address skills shortages.

Yet Sir Keir’s vision to get Britain building again may be easier said than done. Changing the green belt designation will require new funding for local authorities to help them deal with planning applications. Councils are already grappling with backlogs and the time it takes to get preliminary approval for projects has more than tripled since the 1990s.

Lowes at Rapleys says: “Classifying the land is one thing but how would a reclassification ‘release it’ or fastrack any development? There is still a planning process and resources are strained across many local authorities.”

The piecemeal nature of the “grey belt” means a building boom is also unlikely.

Lowes says: “A large proportion of sites that could be considered ‘grey’ will in their very nature be smaller parcels of land in between existing development and roads or other infrastructure and thus are unlikely to bring forward any significant quantum of housing per site.”

However, Breach argues Labour’s proposals are at least a start when it comes to fixing Britain’s broken housing system.

“This can help building in the short term while they reform the system,” he says. “The fundamental problem is that our planning system is very uncertain, it’s very unpredictable.

“But to move to a more rules-based system like a normal developed country, it will take time to get that through Parliament. So for now it may make sense for Labour to think about the green belt as the current priority.”

Whether voters agree remains to be seen.

