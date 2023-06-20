Starmer must drop support for flagship £20bn nuclear power station, says former Gordon Brown adviser

Keir Starmer has backed existing plans for nuclear power stations as part of a wider drive to achieve Britain's net zero commitments - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A former adviser to Gordon Brown has urged Labour to drop its support for the £20bn Sizewell C nuclear power station because of concerns the French design is unreliable.

Nick Butler, who advised Mr Brown when he was prime minister and was an executive at BP, pointed to delays building the Hinkley Point C power station, in Somerset, and warned that using the same technology at Sizewell C, in Suffolk, was “a mistake”.

Both projects are being developed by EDF, the state-owned French giant, which has opted to use its own European pressurised reactor (EPR) design for each.

EPR reactors in various countries have suffered delays and cost overruns. Hinkley Point C was originally set to cost £18bn and come online by 2025 but is now expected to cost up to £32bn and may not enter service until 2028.

Mr Butler urged Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, to withdraw their support for Sizewell C and back the type of small modular reactors being developed by Rolls-Royce and others instead.

Rolls-Royce has designed standardised small modular reactors that can be produced more quickly and cheaply than larger projects - Rolls-Royce

Speaking at a panel event alongside Mr Miliband at King’s College London, Mr Butler, who is a visiting professor at the college, said: “On Sizewell, I hate to disagree with Ed but I think that the choice of the EPR French nuclear reactor is a mistake.

“It was a mistake at Hinkley – still not built, supposed to be on stream by 2027, probably now 2030.

“And to sink so much money, £20 billion, into one project where you can’t trust the technology is really a mistake.

“We should be looking much more positively at the small nuclear reactors that Rolls Royce are developing, because that could be a British technology which could sell around the world.”

He added that small modular reactors would also have “a much lower environmental impact” than bigger nuclear power stations such as Sizewell C.

EDF on Tuesday insisted that Sizewell C’s planned reactors used a “proven design” and that both that project and Hinkley Point C enjoyed “strong political support”.

Earlier this month, Sir Keir visited Hinkley and told construction workers that the scheme represented “the future of nuclear power”.

An EDF spokesman said: “When construction of Sizewell C gets underway next year, it will be after many years of planning and using a detailed design already approved by the UK’s nuclear regulator.

“It will deliver similar industrial and economic benefits to Britain while protecting the environment and boosting local biodiversity.

“Both projects have strong political support because they will strengthen energy security, lower consumer bills and help in the fight against climate change by generating reliable low carbon electricity for decades to come.”

EDF plans to build the Sizewell C nuclear power plant next to its existing plant Sizewell b in Suffolk - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s government has given its backing to Sizewell C, while Labour confirmed its continued support in an energy document that was published by the party on Monday.

A review of the Government’s “net zero” plans by former energy minister Chris Skidmore also said investing in new nuclear power stations was a “no regrets” option.

However, potential financial backers of Sizewell have so far snubbed the project, despite moves by the Government to class it as “sustainable” and introduce a more generous payback mechanism.

Legal & General, Britain’s biggest money manager, has said the changes will not alter its opposition to large nuclear schemes, while the BT Pension Scheme and NatWest have previously ruled themselves out as well.

At the King’s College event, Mr Miliband said Labour was aware of the concerns about potential financing and was in talks with EDF.

He said: “We’re supportive of Sizewell as, if you like, the next part of the nuclear journey after Hinkley.

“We’ll obviously have to look at those issues of financing and… we’re in discussions with Sizewell about the project.”

