Bank of England to tip UK into recession this year, economists warn - latest updates

The Bank of England will push the UK into recession this year if it raises rates to 5.75pc by November, economists predict - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The Bank of England will push the UK into recession by the end of the year in its battle against the worst inflation of any G7 economy, economists have warned.

A year-long recession will hit Britain in the final three months of the year assuming the Bank of England raises interest rates to 5.75pc by November, according to Bloomberg Economics.

It forecasts that the UK economy will grow just 0.1pc this year and shrink 1pc in 2024, a sharp revision from the 0.3pc growth previously estimated.

However, money markets have nearly fully priced in that interest rates will reach 6.25pc by December as Britain tries to bring down inflation that stood at 8.7pc in May, raising the possibility of a far worse slump.

Economists Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade said: “The risk is the data continue to prove unresponsive to the Bank of England’s actions and interest rates rise further than our baseline.

“As borrowing costs move above 5pc, we think the risk of a financial stability shock increases exponentially.”

08:21 AM BST

Miners and energy stocks push FTSE higher amid Russia instability

Commodity-linked stocks such as miners and energy have pushed the FTSE 100 higher, tracking gains in oil and metal prices amid the political turmoil in Russia.

The blue-chip index has gained 0.5pc and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index has risen 0.6pc.

Industrial metal miners added 2.3pc as copper prices edged higher.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.6pc as oil prices edged higher on worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions.

China’s Premier Li Qiang told delegates that the country’s economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5pc.

China-exposed banks HSBC and Standard Chartered added 1pc and 1.6pc, respectively, while insurer Prudential gained as much as 2pc.

PZ Cussons fell 5.9pc after the soap maker said that devaluation of the Nigerian currency naira would adversely impact its profit next year.

08:06 AM BST

Markets rise after China reassurance

Stock markets have opened higher in London are assurances that China would support flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which helped investors ion Asia overnight shift their focus away from risks around interest rates and Russia.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.5pc higher at 7,490.64 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has also risen 0.5pc to 18,065.26.

It comes after China’s Premier Li Qiang said economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than the first and that Beijing would roll out more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.

08:00 AM BST

US interest rates will rise in July, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley now expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its July meeting, after Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank is not done with its aggressive hiking cycle just yet.

Economists including Ellen Zentner wrote in a research note: “We now judge that the bar for a July hike is significantly lower than we had initially expected.”

They see the Fed making a rate rise of 25 basis points next month.

Some Fed watchers were puzzled earlier this month after policymakers held rates steady while at the same time forecasting that additional hikes would still be needed to bring inflation under control.

That led Mr Powell last week to try and dispel any notions that future rate increases were off the table.

In presenting the Fed’s semiannual economic update to Congress, the Fed chair insisted that “the process of getting inflation down to 2pc has a long way to go.”

The Morgan Stanley economists said Mr Powell made clear he was among those on the committee who felt strongly that rates should be higher.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell - Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

07:53 AM BST

JD Sports sales rise but warns of 'softening trade' in North America

JD Sports Fashion has said its sales grew by 8pc in May but cautioned over slower trading in North America, ahead of the group’s annual general meeting.

The retailer said sales growth slowed last month, after jumping 15pc over the first three months of the year, but the year-on-year improvement reflected supply chain bottlenecks easing.

In more recent weeks, positive trading in the UK, Europe and Asia has been partially offset by weaker sales in North America, it cautioned.

The company said it was sticking by its full-year profit outlook, of more than £1bn, and expects to complete its first acquisition of France’s trainer retailer Courir later in the year.

JD Sports has reassured investors it is on course for £1bn of pre-tax profit - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

07:47 AM BST

Dyson appeals dismissed libel claim over Channel 4 programme

Sir James Dyson is to challenge at the Court of Appeal the dismissal of his libel claim against Channel 4 over a broadcast which alleged the exploitation of factory workers.

The billionaire sued the broadcaster and Independent Television News (ITN) over a broadcast of Channel 4’s news programme on February 10 last year.

At a hearing last October, the High Court heard the programme reported on legal action brought against the vacuum cleaning giant by several workers at a Malaysian factory, which previously supplied products to Dyson.

The broadcast was estimated to have been seen by millions of viewers, and featured interviews with workers at ATA Industrial, who said they faced abuse and “inhuman conditions” while at the factory, which manufactured vacuum cleaners and air filters.

Sir James claimed the broadcast falsely said he and companies Dyson Technology and Dyson Limited were complicit in systematic abuse and exploitation of the workers.

However, Mr Justice Nicklin found that while Sir James was named and pictured in the programme, the entrepreneur was not defamed, and his claim was dismissed.

In a judgment on October 31, 2022, he said: “Only a reader that was hopelessly naive about the way in which global companies like Dyson operate could consider that a single person, its founder, had day-to-day management responsibility for what happened in a manufacturing plant that supplied its products.”

Sir James and the two companies are now due to appeal against this decision at the Court of Appeal in London from 10.30am today.

Sir James Dyson is appealing his dismissed libel claim against ITN and Channel 4 - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Luxury Cave

07:30 AM BST

CAB Payments expects £850m valuation in London listing

CAB Payments has said it expects to be valued at about £851.4m when it lists on the London Stock Exchange in early July.

The payments company with roots dating back nearly 200 years to financing transactions around the British Empire has offered a rare bright spot in an otherwise weak year for public offerings in the City.

The business, which has a UK banking licence through its subsidiary Crown Agents Bank, specialises in cross-border transactions and foreign exchange payments in emerging markets, covering 150 countries.

It expects to float at about £3.35 per share and aim to raise as much as £333m in the initial public offering (IPO).

The stock would start trading on the London Stock Exchange on July 6.

CAB Payments traces its roots back to 1833 when the Crown Agents conducted financial transactions for Britain’s colonies and oversaw international investments.

The IPO is the UK’s second-biggest this year and comes after WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, canceled a planned listing this month, blaming “extreme investor caution” in the UK.

07:19 AM BST

Food inflation drops amid scramble to control prices

Food inflation has eased for a second month as supermarkets cut the price of household staples, figures show.

Shop price inflation overall slowed to 8.4pc in June, down from 9pc in May and below the three-month average of 8.7pc, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Food inflation decelerated for a second consecutive month to 14.6pc in June, a relatively significant drop from May’s 15.4pc and below the three-month average of 15.2pc.

Fresh food inflation saw a significant slowing from May’s 17.2pc to 15.7pc as retailers dropped the prices of staples including milk, cheese and eggs.

Clothing and electrical goods also saw falling prices amid inflation on items other than food slowing to 5.4pc from 5.8pc last month, helping customers to pick up a bargain ahead of the summer holidays.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said:

Households up and down the country will welcome the easing of shop price inflation in June. If the current situation continues, food inflation should drop to single digits later this year.

07:15 AM BST

Starmer would starve Britain of North Sea power, bosses warn

A leading oil and gas producer has warned the UK could be “starved” of North Sea energy under Labour energy plans.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last week said the party would grant no licences to explore fresh fields in the North Sea, calling a wait until UK oil and gas runs outs an “historic mistake”.

But the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy, which has the bulk of its investment in the North Sea, has warned such a ban and existing taxation policy was putting off investors and threatened energy security.

Gilad Myerson told the BBC: “By a new government imagining they’ll be able to stop licences and oil development in the UK, ultimately what that means is that they’ll be starving the UK of energy, and it will become very dependent on energy from abroad.

“Politicians keep making statements which spook investors. You have to make sure that the environment is stable because this is a project that will last for 10 years.”

Environmental groups have warned new exploration in the North Sea would see the UK exceed carbon budget limits.

However, Gilad Myerson, the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy, argued that using North Sea oil and gas domestically would mean a lower carbon footprint than foreign imports. He said:

Most of the hydrocarbons in the UK are developed and are produced for the UK market. Some of the oil will go to refineries abroad, but will ultimately make its way back to the UK. It’s impossible to just turn off a switch and imagine we can live in a world without hydrocarbons.

07:11 AM BST

Good morning

Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to ban new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea under a Labour government could “starve” Britain of energy, an oil boss has warned.

Gilad Myerson, the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy, which has the bulk of its investment in the North Sea, has warned such a ban and existing taxation policy was putting off investors and threatened energy security.

5 things to start your day

1) Wagner’s aborted coup piles pressure on Russia’s economy | Hunt criticises Bank of England over inflation crisis

2) Hunt criticises Bank of England over inflation crisis | Chancellor admits Threadneedle Street has ‘issues’ with its economic forecasting

3) Inflation crisis driven by rising corporate profits, claims IMF | Companies urged to accept smaller margins or risk prolonging pain

4) KPMG to cut 2,000 jobs in US | Auditor blames ‘economic headwinds’ for second round of layoffs this year

5) How HSBC’s retreat threatens debt-ridden Canary Wharf | London’s financial centre faces a race against time to reinvent itself

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street drifted lower following its latest rally.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9pc to 3,166.41 after China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and can hit this year’s official target of “about 5pc.”

Mr Li, speaking at a conference, gave no figure for the April-June period but said growth is faster than the previous quarter’s 4.5pc.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.8pc to 32,451.18 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6pc to 19,086.95.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2pc to 2,577.68 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5pc to 7,115.40.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.2pc at 63,113.25. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower after choppy trading, as investor risk appetites were dampened by the aborted Russian mutiny over the weekend.

The S&P 500 fell 4pc to 4,328.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1pc to 33,714.71. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.2pc lower at 13,335.78.

Yields on government bonds narrowed as investors bet on a further interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.72pc from 3.74pc late Friday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, slipped to 4.73pc from 4.75pc.

