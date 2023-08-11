Starmer under pressure from unions to launch tax raid on wealth

In June, Sir Keir told the Telegraph he planned to cut taxes as prime minister - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure from union bosses to launch a tax raid on wealthy Britons’ assets in the event of a Labour victory at the next election.

The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) said it was “time to start a national conversation about taxing wealth” as the Labour leader prepares to set out his stall for the upcoming general election campaign ahead of party conference season.

Around a quarter of Labour’s donations come from unions, with the party receiving £5.1m in 2022, a sum which was down from £6.7m a year earlier.

Under the TUC’s plan, wealthy individuals would pay a “one-off” tax of 1.7pc on their assets over £3m.

This would rise to 2.1pc on wealth above £5m, and 3.5pc on assets over £10m.

Only pension pots would be excluded. Everything else, including family homes, cars, jewellery, artworks, cash in the bank and investments in stocks and shares would be on the table.

The TUC said it had drawn inspiration from Spain’s so-called solidarity tax, a temporary levy introduced by the government to boost the public purse as it battles the energy crisis and soaring inflation.

Paul Nowak, the TUC’s general secretary, accused wealthy British households of “coining it in”, “hoarding wealth and getting richer and richer, while working people struggle to get by”.

He said: “Porsche sales are at record highs, bankers’ bonuses are at eye watering levels, and chief executive pay is surging.”

Tom Ryan at the Taxpayers’ Alliance said a new wealth tax would hammer the already weak economy.

He added: “Wealth taxes simply don’t work. These levies fail to raise significant revenue, and introducing one now would hinder already sluggish growth.

“The best way to bolster public finances would be to cut taxes and tackle the spiralling cost of government.”

Norway’s wealth tax, which is charged at a rate of up to 1.1pc, has been blamed for driving some of its biggest taxpayers out of the country, with Switzerland a popular alternative for those who object to the levy.

The TUC called on Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to use his autumn statement to “make sure the wealthiest pay their fair share of tax”.

A Treasury spokesman said the rich already pay a high share of taxes levied in Britain.

The spokesman said: “The UK’s taxes on wealth are on par with other G7 countries and our progressive system means that the top 5pc of income tax payers pay half of all income tax, with millions lifted out of paying it altogether.”

The Government is currently battling with a significant budget deficit, and is expected to borrow around £130bn this year and £100bn in 2024, suggesting it cannot risk alienating high-net-worth individuals.

Jack Lopresti MP, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “This is clearly an attempt to reheat the hated homes tax plans.

“With Labour pocketing tens of millions from their union paymasters, there is nothing to say this wouldn’t be Labour policy snuck in through the backdoor.

“The public should know that Labour represents nothing but more taxes on hardworking Brits.”

Labour sources played down the prospect of a wealth tax, insisting the party would prioritise economic growth instead, given the economy is still not back to its pre-pandemic size.

The rich are likely to be hit with smaller charges instead, including ending the non-dom tax system and applying VAT to private school fees.

In June, Sir Keir told the Telegraph he planned to cut taxes as prime minister.

“In principle, I want lower taxation. We’re not looking to the lever of taxation, we’re looking to the lever of growth,” he said.

However, he has previously suggested that “those with the broadest shoulders” and “people who earn their money from properties, dividends, stocks, shares – they should be looked at” when it comes to raising taxes to pay for social care.

In 2019 Sir Keir served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. The party’s manifesto in that year’s general election included promises to “put wealth and power in the hands of the many” and to “make sure that the costs of the green transition fall fairly and are mostly borne by the wealthy”.

A Labour spokesman declined to comment.

