Starrag Group Holding AG (VTX:STGN) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Starrag Group Holding's (VTX:STGN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.8% over the past month. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Starrag Group Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Starrag Group Holding is:

6.4% = CHF11m ÷ CHF172m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Starrag Group Holding's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Starrag Group Holding's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 40% seen by Starrag Group Holding over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Starrag Group Holding's performance with the industry and found thatStarrag Group Holding's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.4% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Starrag Group Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Starrag Group Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Starrag Group Holding has a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 60% (that is, it is retaining 40% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Starrag Group Holding visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Starrag Group Holding has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Starrag Group Holding. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

