StarragTornos Group AG's (VTX:STGN) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

StarragTornos Group's (VTX:STGN) stock up by 8.5% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on StarragTornos Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for StarragTornos Group is:

8.0% = CHF25m ÷ CHF316m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

StarragTornos Group's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

When you first look at it, StarragTornos Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 18% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that StarragTornos Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 29% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that StarragTornos Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if StarragTornos Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is StarragTornos Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

StarragTornos Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (where it is retaining 66% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and StarragTornos Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, StarragTornos Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that StarragTornos Group has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

