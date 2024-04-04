StarragTornos Group (VTX:STGN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of StarragTornos Group AG (VTX:STGN) has announced that the dividend on 26th of April will be increased to CHF2.50, which will be 25% higher than last year's payment of CHF2.00 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 3.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

StarragTornos Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, StarragTornos Group was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 59%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF1.80 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.1% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that StarragTornos Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 63% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On StarragTornos Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think StarragTornos Group will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments StarragTornos Group has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, StarragTornos Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

