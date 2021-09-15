U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

StarryNift Announces the Play to Earn Metaverse Is On

StarryNift
·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarryNift, the first gamified massive creation platform and launchpad for fun digital collectibles, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Code Green Planet auction on BinanceNFT. The Code Green Planet listed on BinanceNFT was successfully sold at 220,000 BUSD. In fact, StarryNift is set to release events with more communities to bring more gamefi fun and profit for the users.

Unlike conventional NFT projects, StarryNift is a frictionless platform designed to enable artists, collectors and investors to fully enjoy the fun of NFT creation, collection, trading, gaming, and socialization. With StarryNift, users can seamlessly create to earn, collect to earn, and play to earn.

Game Fun: The Final Original Era

StarryNift divides the NFT collections into three categories to balance different demands of users.

The current blind box collections on StarryNift are two Code Green Final Original Era NFT collections: Meme Land and Starry Fleet; and a long-term metaverse game ticket collection: Starry Troop.

  • The 1500 BUSD Meme Land NFTs creatively hybridize popular characters and slang inspired by the NFT meme culture. These NFTs are equipped with super high attributes and more benefits, which can be applied in the future Play to Earn game.

  • The 200 BUSD Starry Fleet NFTs are more acceptable to the major users, with average and stable attributes to play with.

  • StarryNift also initiated a 20 BUSD metaverse entry ticket NFT for all users, inviting them to join the mining and future game to enjoy the Play to Earn fun.

The blind box duration has begun and will end on September 25th, 2021. All the Original Era NFTs will be forever closed when the sale is over, never to be issued again to secure the unique rarity, strong staking power, high value and other special attributes. These limited edition NFTs will get amazing benefits in the future, such as strong mining & battle power, high trading value, more gamefi profits and so on.

Play to Earn: Mining Carnival

StarryNift NFT holders can enjoy various benefits such as dividends, surprise airdrops, advanced event notification, prior activity participation and so on. To improve the participation of community members, StarryNift has activated a one million BUSD Original Era mining pool for all the StarryNift NFT holders to join the Play to Earn carnival. The mining reward will keep adding up daily, however, Users need to own a minimum of one Code Green as an entry ticket for the mining game. The mining pool is available on Binance Smart Chain. ETH main net users can utilize the cross-chain bridge to participate in the mining game. It's worth noting that this cross-chain technology is one of the few in the market that can support ERC-1155. What's more, the mining power depends on the price and rarity of the NFT. This means that the more expensive and limited NFTs a user possesses, the higher the mining profit.

An NFT Fairyland

StarryNift is the first to initiate a unique INO with comprehensive benefits, providing users with diverse digital assets like Planet, virtual land, character cards, game equipment, and more. StarryNift has launched its referral program which allows users to invite friends to plug into StarryNift, and in return they earn rewards. StarryNift will spare no effort to build high-quality infrastructure, integrate worldwide game guilds to operate the Planet, and bring more imagination and diversity into this metaverse fairyland.

There Strategic partners and Investors

Since its inception, StarryNift has made strategic partnerships with institutional investors such as Monday Capital, CoinGecko Ventures, Ceras Ventures, Silicon VC and more, to build a fascinating multiverse fairyland for NFT creators and collectors.

About StarryNift

StarryNift is the first integrated gamified platform and launchpad for fun digital collectibles focused on empowering art by technology and democratizing value appreciation as DAO. The vision is to enable the whole ecosystem to share the prosperity of the creator and token economy and unlock new ways to explore the metaverse by game+art+DeFi+NFT Ark.

Metaverse Entrance

Website: app.starrynift.art

Discord: http://discord.gg/JKQw4XE9Rs

Twitter：https://twitter.com/StarryNift

Telegram: https://t.me/starrynift

Media Contact

Brand: StarryNift

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: yuan@starrynift.art

Website: https://app.starrynift.art/

SOURCE: StarryNift



