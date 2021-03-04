The Morning After: SpaceX's latest Starship explodes on the landing pad

I tested some of the best TVs available from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio, all with HDMI 2.1 inputs that should allow for a gaming experience surpassing anything previously possible. The only problem is that right now, things don’t always work like they should.

Even during our test period, after the arrival of the PS5, Xbox Series X and the NVIDIA 30 Series GPUs, software updates dropped that fixed and/or broke certain features, while others remain unaddressed. Ultimately, LG’s excellent CX OLED represents the best of what gamers can pick up right now, while Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X LCD is a capable option that costs a bit less. But considering the odd glitches and issues that still exist, it may be worth waiting to see what 2021’s 4K TVs have to offer before upgrading.

— Richard Lawler

Elon Musk said the prototype received an ‘honorable discharge.’

For just a few minutes, we were able to report the first SpaceX Starship test flight that didn’t end in an explosion. Then, after the main SpaceX feed cut off but while enthusiasts like the folks at NASASpaceFlight continued to stream, the SN10 prototype inadvertently experienced its second launch of the day, bursting off the landing pad in a ball of flame.

SpaceX hasn’t officially announced details, but there was a small fire burning after the rocket landed, and speculation pointed to a methane leak. Still, the prototype did fulfill its flight test to 10km (6.2 miles) and was the first one to use all three of its Raptor engines as it executed a stunning flip maneuver before landing.

The 'Switch Pro' (or whatever it's called) seems poised for release this year.

Nintendo Switch

Of course you’re already bored of your PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Time to start longing for a new console, right? Well, Switch Pro rumors are back. According to Bloomberg sources, you might get a new hybrid console with a seven-inch OLED display that handles 720p resolution gaming, but can output 4K when connected to your TV.

By comparison, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD, while the Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch screen, but both have the same 720p resolution. Nintendo’s been quashing next-gen console rumors ever since the Switch turned into a success story, but it looks like the company is almost ready to reveal new hardware.

‘Dioramal Fantasy’

Fantasian

Fantasian is a new RPG headed to Apple Arcade later this year. It appears to fuse those Japanese role-playing tropes of airships, mysteries and magic with, er, handcrafted dioramas. Characters and the rest of the game are then overlaid on these fully detailed, rotating scenes.

Each scene — there will be over 150 of them — was crafted by artists from Japan's Tokusatsu movie industry, responsible for the crushable cities and environments in Godzilla and Ultraman movies. While there’s an awful lot of JRPGs out there, even on mobile, this one is from the creator of the Final Fantasy series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and will have a soundtrack scored by Nobuo Uematsu, who was responsible for countless iconic RPG melodies.

It still overheats, but less so than at launch.

Canon EOS R5

According to Associate Editor Steve Dent, Canon’s 8K-capable EOS R5 is not for everyone. With in-body stabilization, a flip-out display, great handling, fast and accurate Dual Pixel autofocus and 10-bit 4K 60 fps video, it offers killer specs. It also delivers sharp and color-accurate video and photos with Canon’s human-oriented color science. Unfortunately, this $3,900 camera suffers from overheating issues when you’re shooting 8K or certain 4K modes, so it’s not suitable for events or long interviews. Otherwise, it’s Canon’s best full-frame mirrorless camera, by far.

'Let's Basic that bad boy.'

Peak Design

Amazon is well-known for its copycat ways, especially with its series of AmazonBasics products, offering simple products that often look very familiar. Peak Design has called the e-tailer on its product cloning, comparing its Everyday Sling to a camera bag from AmazonBasics that shares the exact same name.

It points to an uncomfortable aspect of Amazon's business model, one that an in-depth Wall Street Journal report examined last year. According to former Amazon employees, the company had used proprietary seller data to design and price in-house products — even though its own policies forbid it from doing so.

If you can find one when it goes on sale on March 18th.

Radeon RX 6700 XT

At $479, AMD’s RX 6700 XT is $100 more affordable than the RX 3800. It slots in between rival NVIDIA's two best value GPUs, the $399 RTX 3060 Ti and $499 RTX 3070. The 6700 XT offers 40 compute units, a 2,424MHz game clock and 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is 20 fewer compute units and 4GB less RAM than the RX 6800. But it should mean this is a GPU that excels at 1440p, the current sweet spot for PC gaming and the middle ground between 1080p and 4K.

Just make sure you have the space.

iCloud Photo Transfer

You don't have to manually download your iCloud Photos collection to transfer it to Google Photos anymore. Apple has launched a new service that automates the process — all you have to do is log in to your iCloud account at the tech giant's Data and Privacy website. After choosing to transfer your data, you'll be prompted to log into your Google account to be able to complete the process.

Two points though: You need Apple ID two-factor authentication and enough storage on your Google Photos drive or the transfer obviously won't complete — and you could possibly lose some photos. (Apparently, UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith has accumulated 75GB of video and photos in his iCloud account. And he doesn’t know how that happened.) The prompts you go through during the process will show you how big your collection is, so you'll get an idea of how much space you may have to free up, or if you need to buy more storage.

