U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,022.14
    +30.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,271.81
    +26.11 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,826.40
    +203.15 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.23
    +3.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.59
    -3.50 (-3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -15.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.33 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9710
    -0.1080 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3900
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,630.04
    +848.11 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    736.77
    +19.56 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Starstream Entertainment’s Business in 2022 is Booming as Company Realizes Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSET
Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
Starstream Entertainment, Inc.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Company is expecting to report record numbers in the Company’s upcoming Q1 quarterly report that is soon to be released.

Carla Rissell, President of SSET stated, “While numbers are being finalized, we believe Q1 revenues will total near last year’s Q1 and Q2 revenues combined, more than doubling revenues over the previous year to date. I attribute this growth to the hard work and dedication of our team, our Company’s core values and our ability to pivot and adapt in an ever evolving environment.

The Company has recently raised rates across the board which allows the Company to attract and retain the best quality staff in an extremely tough labor market to allow Facetime to continue to provide exceptional service to our clients. The Company’s bookings and referrals of new business continue to grow. Senior Management at several of the Company’s largest billing customers recognize that Starstream and Facetime’s strong financial position and wherewithal has allowed the Company to provide superior service of their accounts and brands and are actively seeking to partner with Facetime to help grow market share for their brands.

Recently, the Company thru its Facetime division added a wearables and promotional giveaway production division, which is adding additional revenue and contributing directly to the Company’s profitability and bottom line. The Company is intently focused on continued growth and expansion in 2022.

Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.

Follow us on:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/facetimepromotions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarstreamEnt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FacetimePromo

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
https://www.facetimepromo.com/

Carla Rissell, CEO
investorinfo@facetimepromo.com
833-422-7300 - Investor Relations: Ext. 700


Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Here's Why I Think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles After Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock was sinking after Bloomberg released the fintech company’s earnings, which weren’t supposed to arrive until after the close of trading Tuesday, early. According to the Bloomberg article, SoFi reported a loss of 14 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $321.7 million, ahead of estimates for $284.9 million. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.

  • Why Trade Desk Stock Fell 15% in April

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were sliding with the broad market last month, even as there was little news out on the ad tech stock. Investors ditched high-growth, high-priced names throughout April, and Trade Desk was swept up in the sell-off. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the month down 15%.

  • Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?

    Leading telemedicine provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) was already experiencing a rough 2022 when it reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27. Heading into that earnings release, shares were down 39% for the year -- and it's only gotten worse from there.

  • Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows are set to Improve which may lead to Improved Sentiment

    Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has remained under pressure since the company reported first-quarter results. It appears that these results have resulted in capitulation by investors who have been frustrated by Amazon’s low margins over the last few years. However, there are a few reasons for optimism regarding the longer-term outlook.