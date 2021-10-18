U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Starstream Entertainment's Facetime Promotions Successfully Completes Over 250 Events During the First Twelve Days of October

Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Facetime successfully completed over 250 events during the first twelve days of October 2021.

The record success of the first twelve days of October comes on the heels of Facetime completing a banner month in September in which the Company recorded a total of 609 promotional events. This corporate record represented a 247% increase over the previous year's numbers. And now, with over 250 events on the board so far in October, Facetime is on track to surpass last year's October revenue by over 300%.

Many of the booked events in October have seen a demand for Factime to provide an entire package of services, including the Company's new Point-of-Sale solutions and uniform design and production. The Company is pleased to report that Facetime's new client offerings are being well-received and have quickly helped to increase the corporate bottom line.

Facetime was at the amazing four-day Jeepapalooza event located at Destin Florida this past weekend promoting a variety of drinks but especially Jose Cuervo beverages. Over 4,000 Jeep enthusiasts attended the event that included concerts, sound competitions, and even races. http://gulfcoastjeepalooza.com/

Facetime was also at The Club at Cheval, a golf course and country club located in Tampa, Florida. This was an important charity event attended by many regional VIPs where Facetime enjoyed promoting Corazon Tequila, Benchmark Bourbon, and Wheatley Vodka. https://www.playcheval.com/

Carla Rissell, President of SSET, commented on the encouraging business activity: "We continue to see a surge in new business. People want to be active and get out of their homes and do things! We have noticed that the attendance at most events has greatly increased compared to the recent past. October stands to be our biggest month in corporate history. With Halloween coming up and other autumn-related events, we are booked solid and continue to take on between 4-6 new clients every single week."

As stated in a recent corporate tweet, the Company’s supporting efforts for Starstream Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Starstream Capital”) is active and moving forward. The Company has been in discussions to expand the Starstream Capital Board of Directors. Updates forthcoming.

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.

Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.

Follow us on:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/facetimepromotions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarstreamEnt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FacetimePromo

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Starstream Entertainment, Inc.
https://www.facetimepromo.com/

Carla Rissell, CEO
investorinfo@facetimepromo.com
833-422-7300 - Investor Relations: Ext. 700


