U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,686.75
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,296.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,720.75
    -45.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    -4.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +0.22 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -30.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.99 (-4.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.40
    +3.49 (+20.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7060
    -0.4240 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,836.48
    -3,989.28 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.40
    -106.19 (-8.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.41
    -43.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Start 2022 Sustainably with Beko's Eco-Friendly Product Line

·6 min read

Beko's eco-friendly kitchen appliances are the perfect new year's purchase to kickstart a sustainable 2022 starting from home

ISTANBUL, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, is empowering households everywhere to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle this New Year with their line of eco-friendly products and through easy to adopt sustainable switches.

Beko Biocycle Refrigerator (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko Biocycle Refrigerator (PRNewsfoto/Beko)

As the global trends indicate, it's become apparent more than ever that households across the whole world need to act, and now is the right time to review our habits and strive to be more environmentally friendly in 2022.

Research by University College London[1] has shown that on average it takes 66 days to form a new habit, and there are a number of simple, sustainable changes consumers can adopt in 2022 around the house and in their everyday lives, to make a difference such as:

  1. A well-stacked dishwasher is on average four times more water-efficient than washing by hand per place setting[2].

  2. Leave at least 4 inches (about 11 cm) between the back of your refrigerator and the wall behind it. This will allow heat to flow away more efficiently[3].

  3. An oven will keep its temperature for up to 10 minutes after it's switched off (so long as you keep the door shut). So, one way to cut down on energy consumption is to turn the oven off a little earlier while cooking[4].

Environmental issues are challenges we must all face together and on top of these simple changes we can make in our choices and lives, the eco-friendly line from Beko is here to help consumers make a bigger impact on fighting back against climate change. Simple yet effective tweaks in consumers' habits, accompanied by Beko's eco-friendly product line, will support them in their efforts to achieve sustainable consumption and help protect the environment through 2022 and onward.

Beko's technologically advanced range of sustainable products including a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwashers have been developed to make a meaningful difference in our day to day lives. Beko's EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer, produced from recycled plastic bottles, as well as the BioCycle Refrigerator which has two eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastic are there for anyone who wants to partake in the efforts to battle climate change as individuals, without compromising quality and performance.

Supporting consumers as they continue to take action or even accomplish their New Year's resolutions around sustainability and living more environmentally friendly is the 2022 resolution Beko is committed to.

Product information*

Products with recycled materials for the planet:

EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer**:

  • Plastic waste transformed into a valuable alternative raw material.

  • Approximately up to 60 recycled 0.5L PET bottles used in the tubs of washing machines and washer dryers on certain models.

  • Recycled PET flakes used along with other plastics and additives without an effect on the tub's effective performance.

  • World's first example of this type of application in home appliances.

  • This eco-friendly new manufacturing method significantly lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

  • Since the beginning of this project in 2017, 58 million PET bottles have been recycled with a reduction of CO2 emissions by almost 2,200 tons.

EcoFiber Oven:

  • A sustainable material created from recycled fishnet waste and industrial thread waste.

  • 5% recycled fishnet waste and 65% industrial thread waste used in plastic parts such as door decor plastic and display cover.

  • 50% of the BI Oven inner display cover made from industrial thread waste.

GreenDry Tumble Dryer:

  • Uses recycled plastic in 15% of its plastic parts on average, including in the water tank housing and back cover.

  • In the past two years, 2,420 tonnes of plastic were recycled for this cause.

Products with bio-composites for the planet:

BioCycle Refrigerator:

  • Durable components composed of bio-based plastics.

  • Eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastics.

  • Each fridge's two eggtrays*** contain eggshell waste from five eggs.

  • The fan cover is 100% bio-based plastics (33 gr) from sustainable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane.

  • The door seal is 25% bio-based (soybean oil) materials (195 gr).

BioCoffee Espresso Machine:

  • Developed with bio-composite technology.

  • Each espresso machine is made with five cups of coffee residue, reducing carbon footprint by 5% in bio-composite parts.

Product that reduces chemicals:

AutoDose Dishwasher

  • AutoDose dispenses the right amount of detergent for sparkling clean dishes every time.

  • In each wash, up to 28%**** less detergent used with AutoDose for a healthy living on a healthy planet.

* Product availability varies per market.
** Current products available from the Çayırova Washing Machine Plant in Turkey are 8-9-10 kg 1400-1600 rpm WM (washing machine) and 8/5kg & 10/6 kg WD (washer dryer). The target is to expand PET usage to other plants.
*** The number of egg trays can change according to the model.
**** For lightly soiled dishes & gel detergent usage.

[1] Lally, P., 2009. How long does it take to form a habit? [online] UCL.
[2] West, A., 2020. Dishwashers vs hand-washing: which is better? [online] Which? News.
[3] Uswitch. 2021. Energy efficient cooking - use less energy when cooking [online].
[4] OVO Energy. 2015. How to save energy in the kitchen [online].

Notes to Editors

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. It is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and No.1 large home appliances brand in the UK, France and Poland. The brand is FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is "healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet." Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

For more information, please visit www.beko.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720686/Beko_BioCycle_Refrigerator.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720688/Beko_EcoTub_Washing_Machine.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720687/Beko_EcoFiber_BI_Oven.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998182/Beko_Logo.jpg

Beko EcoTub Washing Machine (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko EcoTub Washing Machine (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko EcoFiber BI Oven (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko EcoFiber BI Oven (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko logo (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Beko logo (PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-2022-sustainably-with-bekos-eco-friendly-product-line-301454888.html

SOURCE Beko

Recommended Stories

  • The Big Reason Uranium Stocks Surged Today

    Here's how some of the top-performing uranium stocks were faring as of 1:43 p.m. ET Wednesday. Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, has around 12% of the world's uranium resources but accounted for 43% of the global uranium supply in 2019, according to the World Nuclear Association. The nation produces and supplies nearly all of its uranium through the government-owned company, Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium-producing company.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a strange day Wednesday. For that matter, the whole fuel cell industry is acting kind of weird. Because if you haven't heard yet, investment bank KeyBanc Capital Markets just initiated coverage of all the big fuel cell stocks -- not just Plug Power, but peers FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Bloom Energy, too -- and yet every single one of these stocks is down to some extent today, with Plug in particular taking a 2.9% loss as of 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • EV Stocks Too Pricey? 3 Cheaper Clean Energy Ideas for 2022

    These are proven companies with global operations trading at a reasonable price compared to most EV stocks.

  • GM Takes Aim At Tesla, Ford With New 400-Mile, Fast-Charging Electric Truck

    The electric Silverado can add 100 miles of range in roughly 10 minutes with a DC fast charger, the company said. But GM stock fell.

  • China’s Virus Lockdowns Cast a Pall Over Oil Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the inaugural flareup in Wuhan is blunting oil demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, although most major population centers remain unaffected so far.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapBiggest Tech Selling in a D

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • PG&E Started Second-Largest California Wildfire, State Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Californian investigators said a power line owned by PG&E Corp. started the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?The Dixie fire last year was caused by a tree contacti

  • Want to prevent falling on slick ice? Walk like this animal, Health Department says

    The Vermont Department of Health says to walk like this animal to prevent falls on slick surfaces this winter.

  • Over $176M Worth of Dogecoin Were Moved by Whales Within 24 Hours

    Dogecoin whales have moved more than a billion coins over the past 24 hours, but it wasn’t enough to push DOGE’s price higher.

  • Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

    A team of scientists are sailing to “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to” so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. Thirty-two scientists on Thursday are starting a more than two-month mission aboard an American research ship to investigate the crucial area where the massive but melting Thwaites glacier faces the Amundsen Sea and may eventually lose large amounts of ice because of warm water. The Florida-sized glacier has gotten the nickname the “doomsday glacier” because of how much ice it has and how much seas could rise if it all melts — more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years.

  • This $85 Touch-Sensitive Faucet Will Make Your Kitchen 'Look Like a Million Bucks'

    Shoppers are replacing their dated faucets with this attractive (and easy to install) option.

  • Incorporating a Circular Economy Into the Supply Chain

    Dec 07, 2021 | Case Study

  • A Panama City boat operator is salty over St. Andrews cats. Traps might soon be set to remove them

    Although feral cats might help keep the local rodent population at bay, a Panama City boat operator says they are ruining his equipment.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short-Term Cold Supportive, but Two-Week Forecast Caps Gains

    Expectations for colder weather in Europe were contributing to upward pressure on prices, but the low Russian gas flows were the key driver.

  • 14 Plants That Don’t Need Water (At Least Not Very Often, Anyway)

    You love the idea of houseplants surrounding you and creating an indoor garden. And you’ve heard there are plenty of studies that prove spending time around...

  • U.S Congress to Assess Bitcoin Mining Impact on the Environment

    Bitcoin (BTC) mining is drawing greater interest. Green house gas emissions are on the rise once more and Bitcoin (BTC) is contributing.

  • The Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers, According to 6 Experts

    Give your kitchen the attention it deserves this new year

  • Giant tuna in Japan sells for whopping $146,000

    A bluefin tuna was sold for about 16.88 million yen (approximately $146K) at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction in Japan. It was sold on Jan. 5 to Yukitaka Yamaguchi, the president of Yamayuki, a Japanese intermediary wholesaler and a Michelin-starred Onodera Group sushi restaurant, according to The Korea Times. The first annual auction of the year is held at Tokyo’s largest fish market, where fish wholesalers make a tradition of participating in the event in hopes of bringing in good luck and gaining publicity.

  • Schneider Electric Reveals First Home Energy Solutions Made from Recycled Ocean Plastics at CES 2022 to Make Homes More Sustainable

    Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights, today unveiled the first home energy solutions made from ocean plastics. The market-leading Merten range of sockets and switches made from recycled ocean material delivered in sustainable packaging, eliminating non-recyclable material, and empowering customers to take one step closer to achieving net-zero goals.

  • Evergrande Is Told to Tear Down 39 Buildings on Man-Made Island

    The embattled property developer released data showing its financial stress had largely halted sales of new homes and said it had been ordered to tear down dozens of buildings on an extravagant man-made island in southern China.