How To Start Buying and Selling Stuff on Reddit To Save Money Today

Reddit might be the definitive website for anyone, anywhere in the world, to ask and receive information from other users — from opinions about pop culture to reviews of favorite brand products, there is no topic, issue or question that Reddit hasn’t covered.

But there’s a new frontier in the world of Reddit: buying and selling your stuff. Recently, sites like Reddit have been getting a bigger foot in the financial game, including sharing money-saving hacks on the site.

“​​I’ve seen firsthand how unconventional platforms like Reddit can be leveraged for buying and selling,” says Casey Jones, founder and head of marketing and finance at CJ&CO. “Buying on Reddit also requires a level of savvy. Verifying the seller’s credibility, checking their post history and using secure payment methods are essential. Subreddits like r/Scams provide valuable information on avoiding fraudulent transactions.”

Jones says that there are a few steps you must remember when you buy on Reddit:

Do a deep dive and research any and all relevant subreddits.

In case of disputes, make sure you thoroughly document all details of your transaction.

Only negotiate in the Reddit or subreddit sale thread.

For the most secure transactions, make sure to use PayPal.

“When it comes to buying on Reddit, the secret sauce lies in finding the right subreddits,” Anna Koval, the co-founder and CMO at Tarotoo, shares. “Think of them as virtual marketplaces buzzing with potential. Whether you’re searching for vintage fashion treasures in r/VintageFashion or seeking tech gadgets in r/HardwareSwap, there’s a subreddit for almost everything. Explore these communities and engage with fellow Redditors to uncover hidden gems.”

“Selling successfully on Reddit requires a thoughtful approach,” says Koval. “Start by identifying the most relevant subreddits for your products or services. Craft an attention-grabbing listing that showcases the unique features and benefits of what you’re offering. Remember, visuals are key! High-quality images can make all the difference in capturing potential buyers’ attention.”

However, it varies a lot by subreddit in terms of what sells best. That’s where one-of-a-kind, hard-to-come-by items excel.

“This is because Reddit’s user base is diverse and has a wide range of interests,” says Jones. “Items that cater to specific hobbies or interests, like vintage video games or rare books, often attract buyers.”

Jones recommends that when you are selling on Reddit to:

Be sure to pick the right subreddits to target a thriving and active customer base.

Create a history of a good reputation where you receive positive feedback.

Provide detailed descriptions, including curated quality photos.

Establish yourself as an expert and build a loyal audience in order to find your niche.

“Marketing on Reddit is unlike traditional platforms,” Jones explains. “It’s a community-driven space, so authenticity and engagement are paramount. Successful sellers are those who become part of the community, contribute valuable content and build trust. It’s not just about listing a product; it’s about engaging in discussions, offering advice and being transparent about your intentions.”

He recommends that when it comes to buying and selling on Reddit to check out the following subreddits that are deemed legit marketplaces online:

r/HardwareSwap: For buying and selling computer hardware

r/Flipping: For discussing tactics and success stories of buying low and selling high

r/GameSale: For buying and selling video games

r/rawdenim: For buying and selling denim clothing

r/AmazonSeller: For discussing selling on Amazon

r/Etsy: For discussing selling on Etsy

“When it comes to subreddits, the possibilities are endless,” adds Koval. “There’s a subreddit to match every interest and market. Some popular ones include r/Marketplace, which serves as a general hub for buying and selling various items, and r/RedditSell, a dedicated subreddit for transactions among Reddit users. These communities are bustling with activity and provide ample opportunities to showcase your products and connect with potential buyers.”

Like any place of commerce, Reddit is one built on a foundational trust and community support. If you know your local barista, get to know your local purchasers and suppliers on Reddit.

“Building trust within the Reddit community is paramount,” Koval recommends, echoing the advice of Jones. “Be transparent, responsive and go the extra mile to provide exceptional customer service. Promptly answer inquiries, offer detailed information about your products and consider participating in subreddit discussions to establish credibility. The more Redditors see you as a reliable seller, the more likely they are to choose you over competitors.”

